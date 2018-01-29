 

ANC councillor Lungisa's assault trial postponed to March

2018-01-29 15:02

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Andile Lungisa and Gamalihleli Maqula are facing charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm. (Werner Hills, File photo/Netwerk24)

Andile Lungisa and Gamalihleli Maqula are facing charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm. (Werner Hills, File photo/Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port Elizabeth – The assault case against ANC provincial heavyweight Andile Lungisa and his co-accused, Gamalihleli Maqula, has been postponed after their defence attorney double-booked himself.

Lungisa and Maqula, both ANC councillors in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, have pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

ALSO READ: Andile Lungisa assault trial: UDM councillor asks media to be removed

Lungisa is accused of smashing a glass jug over the head of mayoral committee member for transport, Rano Kayser, while Maqula is accused of stabbing chief whip Werner Senekal in the back with a sharp object.

After a delayed start to proceedings, prosecutor Wayne Ludick told the court he was ready to proceed with the State's case, but said the defence wished to address the court.

Defence attorney Luthando Ngqakayi then apologised to Magistrate Morne Cannon and said he had accidentally double-booked himself and would not be able to proceed. He asked if the matter could stand over to Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Councillor testifies about being hit over head with water jug by ANC's Andile Lungisa

"I apologise to this court and all involved for wasting the court's time," he said.

However, when the witness that was going to be called was informed, she indicated that she would not be available on Tuesday.

After a brief adjournment, the matter was then set down to be heard on March 19 and 20.

Read more on:    anc  |  port elizabeth  |  crime  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#DayZero: Capetonians way off usage target as dam levels drop further

2018-01-29 14:22

Inside News24

 
/News
#DayZero: Joburgers collect more than 60 tons of water for animal shelters in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 27 2018-01-27 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 