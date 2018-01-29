ANC councillor Lungisa's assault trial postponed to March

Andile Lungisa and Gamalihleli Maqula are facing charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm. (Werner Hills, File photo/Netwerk24)

Port Elizabeth – The assault case against ANC provincial heavyweight Andile Lungisa and his co-accused, Gamalihleli Maqula, has been postponed after their defence attorney double-booked himself.

Lungisa and Maqula, both ANC councillors in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, have pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Lungisa is accused of smashing a glass jug over the head of mayoral committee member for transport, Rano Kayser, while Maqula is accused of stabbing chief whip Werner Senekal in the back with a sharp object.

After a delayed start to proceedings, prosecutor Wayne Ludick told the court he was ready to proceed with the State's case, but said the defence wished to address the court.

Defence attorney Luthando Ngqakayi then apologised to Magistrate Morne Cannon and said he had accidentally double-booked himself and would not be able to proceed. He asked if the matter could stand over to Tuesday.

"I apologise to this court and all involved for wasting the court's time," he said.

However, when the witness that was going to be called was informed, she indicated that she would not be available on Tuesday.

After a brief adjournment, the matter was then set down to be heard on March 19 and 20.