ANC councillor, man shot dead in East London

The bodies of a man and woman were discovered with bullet wounds in Quigney, East London, on Wednesday. Police were still investigating the circumstances around their deaths, Eastern Cape police said.

The two were found in Inverleith Terrace at around 09:30 with bullet wounds on their upper bodies, said Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala.

A 9mm pistol with five live rounds of ammunition was also found at the crime scene.

Daily Dispatch reported that the woman was an ANC councillor who was allegedly killed by her fiancé before he turned the gun on himself.

The woman had reportedly been staying at a hotel for a four-day strategic planning session with other councillors.

Mqala said police were investigating a case of murder and an inquest docket had been opened.



"At this stage, no foul play is suspected. The names of the victims will be released once their next of kin have been duly informed."

