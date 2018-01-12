ANC, DA take dim view of Trump's 'shithole' comment

East London – South African politicians have taken a dim view of US President Donald Trump's description of Africa as a "shithole".

Addressing the media ahead of the ANC's January 8 statement in East London, deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte described Trump's comments as "unfortunate".



She said the ANC was not in a position to stop any president from any country from saying anything they wish.



"Developing countries do have difficulties, these difficulties are not small things," she said.



She said the United States also faced difficulties, like unemployment and inequality.

"We would not deign to make comments as derogatory about any country facing difficulties," Duarte said.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane described the comments as "abhorrent".



"He [Trump] confirms a patronising view of Africa and promotes a racist agenda. Africa/US relations will take strain from this, with a leader who has failed to reconcile humanity. The hatred of Obama’s roots now extends to an entire continent," tweeted Maimane.



Trump made his controversial statement when he met US legislators who came to see him about a bipartisan – meaning it is supported by Democrats and Republicans – bill on immigration, which Trump rejected. He asked why the US had to accept immigrants from "shitholes" like Haiti and Africa. He said he would much rather prefer immigrants from Norway.

