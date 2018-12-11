 

ANC disappointed by 'alien tendencies' at violent NW list conference

2018-12-11 22:37
Zizi Kodwa. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

All involved in a violent brawl that broke out during an ANC list conference registration and verification process in Potchefstroom in the North West must be hauled before the disciplinary committee, the ANC said on Tuesday.

Acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa slammed the "alien tendencies of violence that continue to bedevil the organisation" after violent confrontations broke out among its party delegates on Monday afternoon, saying it pointed to a great lack of discipline.

"We are quite incensed that some members were injured and another was hospitalised with stab wounds due to this lack of discipline and intolerance. The forceful entry to the conference venue signals ill-discipline and those involved must face the full consequences of their action," he said in a statement.

Allegations including that the provincial task team manipulated the list and that branch representation was rigged should be subjected to the ANC's internal processes, Kodwa said, calling on party members to "respect internal democratic processes and not resort into violence".

However, on Tuesday task team spokesperson Kabelo Mataboge insisted that the full details of what "caused the impasse" were unknown to the task team and condemned the violence.

He encouraged those injured to lay criminal complaints.

Proceedings came to a halt on Monday after the violence, but continued without incident on Tuesday, Mataboge said.

"The situation was politically managed. The consensus was that the conference must continue," he told News24 on Tuesday.

Kodwa said the ANC was disappointed by how members in the province "continue to dent the image of the organisation".

"We believe that all involved must be hauled before the disciplinary committee. Any act of violence, including stabbing, is a criminal offence and we call on the law enforcement agencies to act swiftly against those involved. The ANC calls for calm among the members in the province."

Read more on:    anc  |  mahikeng  |  politics
