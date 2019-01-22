ANC echoes Deputy Chief Justice Zondo's warnings to the media

The ANC echoed the sentiments of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that the work of the state capture commission of inquiry should not be undermined.

Zondo issued a stern warning on Tuesday over media reports that were based on leaked information. It followed a complaint from Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane's lawyers that her rights, along with those who were listed in stories by journalists over the weekend, had been infringed.

OVERVIEW: Bosasa officials destroyed evidence to cover up corruption, Agrizzi tells #StateCaptureInquiry

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi implicated Mokonyane as having received numerous gifts and monthly payments of R50 000. Her lawyers sent a letter to the commission, saying she felt "betrayed" by the commission.

"Our client has a legitimate expectation that the commission would take reasonable steps and exercise a duty of care to safeguard information in its custody, in particular in circumstances where our client has been denied the right flowing from Rule 3.3 of the commission," they wrote.

"It was indeed a travesty of justice that evidence not led before the commission, with a list of names, some of which were generated was published," ANC acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said during a media briefing at the party's Luthuli House headquarters.

Integrity of the commission

Kodwa said the act was prejudicial and undermined the integrity of the commission.

"Remember, although proceedings are not of a criminal nature, the commission works on a basis of a principle of fairness," he said to journalists.

Asked whether any action would be taken against those implicated so far, or whether they would be asked to step aside for a while, Kodwa said "no".

"We can't on the basis of one version from one witness infer guilt."

He said it was possible for numerous versions on one issue to follow.

"We are refusing to do running commentary of a witness on a testimony that is not cross-examined, testimony that has not been corroborated or collaborated with… then we take it as gospel truth."

The party's secretary general, Ace Magashule, warned against treating the commission as a court of law where one was given an opportunity to present themselves and said the two were very different and people needed to "tread" carefully in this regard.

"We respect its work, let's give it time to do its work," said Magashule.

He said it should hear all sides so it produces a just and fair outcome.

The ANC also refused to divulge if Mokonyane and other controversial ministers, such as Bathabile Dlamini, would make it back to Parliament on behalf of the party after the elections.

Lindiwe Zulu, who is a national executive committee member, said the ANC would make its list public when it was ready to do so.

She said the names on the party's list to serve in the National Assembly or provincial legislatures were selected by the ANC's branches and the party's national list committee relied on numerous principles to narrow it down.



