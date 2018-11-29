ANC, EFF vote to defer Tshwane city manager suspension to 2019

City of Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga's bid to have the City's council issue a notice of intention to suspend the city manager failed on Thursday as the ANC and EFF voted to defer the matter to 2019.

Msimanga tabled a report detailing a string of misconduct allegations against city manager Moeketsi Mosola that are said to have occurred after the allegations surrounding the GladAfrica debacle surfaced in August this year.

The tabling of the report, which took place behind closed doors, did not result in a vote on whether or not to place the city manager on a precautionary suspension after the ANC moved for an amendment to defer the matter to January's sitting of council.

This deferment was supported by the EFF and the PAC, while the DA, SACP and FF Plus voted against deferring the matter to the new year.

In a statement, Msimanga labelled the ANC and EFF banding together in council as nothing more than a "coalition united in corruption which robs the people of service delivery".

"The coalition of corruption frustrated proceedings in council and ultimately chose narrow political interests over putting service delivery and the people at the forefront of the administration's agenda," Msimanga said.

Report 'badly written'

"Instead of giving the notice to suspend the city manager, the coalition of corruption, the ANC and EFF, have now on two occasions blocked efforts to hold the city manager accountable. They must answer to the people of Tshwane for allowing corruption to undermine service delivery."

"Mosola is clearly an obstacle to the City's ability to deliver basic services."

However, the ANC, which is the main opposition in Tshwane, said the report into the alleged misconduct of Mosola was badly written and did not follow the correct processes.

Additionally, ANC chairperson Kgosi Maepa said the party would continue to reject all reports from the DA-led "corrupt executive mayor" that do not have to do with the issues of corruption, maladministration and maleficence.

"It is our considered view based on the behaviour of the Executive Mayor Mr Solly 'corrupt poster boy' Msimanga in council that the DA would like to distance itself from pernicious corruption and pile all the maleficence on the city manager and take no responsibility whatsoever for lack of service delivery."

Maepa reiterated his call for Tshwane to be placed under administration.

Managers allegedly fired for not 'playing ball'

Msimanga claims that among other instances of misconduct, Mosola used the City's resources to launch a political attack on the DA-led multiparty coalition and for personal gain.

"[Mosola] made public allegations of criminal behaviour against a political party in the municipal council, and by implication the mayoral committee of the City, which allegations he failed to deny, substantiate, report to competent authorities, or otherwise act upon in a lawful manner, despite being given an opportunity and/or [being] prompted to do so," Msimanga said on Wednesday during a press briefing.

Msimanga added that the city manager has had a number of senior managers in the City suspended.

"It is alleged that this has been because these managers have refused to 'play ball' in relation to GladAfrica. He has also used the City's resources improperly more than once, including to hold press conferences to defame council and myself".

In August, allegations of tender irregularity that lead to engineering company GladAfrica securing a R12bn contract with the City of Tshwane – to provide project management support to the City – emerged. In September, Msimanga brought allegations of wrongdoing pertaining to the GladAfrica appointment on the city manager's part to council. An independent investigation was authorised, but Mosola was not suspended by the council.

The report by law firm Bowmans was due to be tabled in council, but this was stopped by the Labour Court after it granted an application, brought by Mosola, to interdict the tabling of the report.

The Auditor General also investigated the tender and, according to Msimanga, has made startling preliminary findings in relation to the role that the city manager played in the appointment of GladAfrica, including that the contract is highly irregular.

Mosola has denied the allegations of wrongdoing and said that all processes had been followed in the awarding of the tender.