 

ANC, Ekurhuleni coalition partner at odds over council COO's future

2019-02-21 10:14

Tshidi Madia

ANC (File)

ANC (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC in Ekurhuleni and one of its coalition partners, the AIC, are at odds over the metro's chief operations officer Lesiba Mojapelo, with the latter calling for his immediate suspension.

AIC regional secretary Yongama Mabeng told News24 that the party had tasked its council members with tabling a motion for Mojapelo to go when a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report is discussed in council.

The SIU report found that the COO had deviated from supply-chain policies to award record label TS Records a R4m tender to market the city council's 2010 FIFA World Cup activities.

The report, which Gauteng Premier David Makhura handed over to Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina last year, is expected to be on the agenda when council meets on Thursday.

Mojapelo is believed to have used his powers, then as the project manager of Ekurhuleni's 2010 World Cup Legacy Projects, to ensure former business partners Thembinkosi "TK" Ncisa and Sibusiso "DJ Sbu" Leope won the tender, without undergoing the tender process.

"He must go immediately; they suspended the others, why has he been left behind?" said Mabengu.

Ekurhuleni suspended Lusanda Madikizela, who was the head of the city's transport department, and later fired her following financial misconduct allegations. The council also suspended chief financial officer Gugu Malaza over allegations of non-disclosure of information regarding her dismissal from the SABC for "procurement and financial irregularities".

'We want to run a clean government'

"We really just want to run a clean government. We want to be a part of a clean government and where processes are followed," Mabengu told News24.

When asked about speaking to their coalition partners or directly approaching the Ekurhuleni mayor, Mabengu said "they are busy. Those people are very busy".

Some in the ANC have echoed this call, with a party member from the region who wanted to remain anonymous claiming Mojapelo was being protected by the city's elite.

A source with knowledge of the matter, but who isn't mandated to speak officially, complained that Ekurhuleni continued to act in a manner that was at odds with the party's national agenda, questioning why the leadership there couldn't seem to follow President Cyril Ramaphosa's "Thuma mina" message.

"ANC in Ekurhuleni can't always be seen to be in opposition to the president," said the ANC member, who is also a branch leader.

The mayor's spokesperson, Phakamile Mbengashe, said the SIU report, including allegations levelled against Mojapelo, would be tabled at Thursday's council meeting.

"All political parties represented in council will have the opportunity to deliberate extensively on this matter. The outcome of today's council meeting will be communicated to the public immediately after council adjourns," he said.

Read more on:    aic  |  anc  |  lesiba mojapelo  |  johannesburg  |  politics  |  governance
NEXT ON NEWS24X

3 men shot dead, 2 injured on N2 bridge in Cape Town

22 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Erratic motorist reverses towards oncoming traffic, makes threatening gestures at couple
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 20 February Lottery draw 2019-02-20 21:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 