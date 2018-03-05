 

Disgruntled Free State ANC members take their complaints to party headquarters

2018-03-05 20:39

Tshidi Madia

Ace Magashule after the result announcement at the ANC 54th national conference. (Elizabeth Sejake, City Press)

Johannesburg – Some members of the ANC in the Free State have once again appealed to the party's leadership to dissolve the province's provincial task team (PTT).

A delegation led by former ANC Free State treasurer Mxolisi Dukwana took its complaints to the party's headquarters on Monday, complaining that the PTT was under the dominance of the province's outgoing chairperson and premier, Ace Magashule, who is now the ANC's secretary general.

The group met with the ANC's newly appointed elections general manager Febe Potgieter-Gqubule and head of organising Senzo Mchunu.

READ: ANC bolsters its election machinery for 'overwhelming victory' in 2019 elections

Mchunu told News24 that they still needed to take the grievances to the officials before charting a way forward for the province.

Magashule's deputy, Paseka Nompondo, and the provincial secretary, William Bulwane, were selected to lead the 14-member group.

The task team, which was put together last month, was the ANC national executive committee's (NEC) response to a High Court decision in 2017 to nullify a provincial congress which re-elected Magashule.

'They just do as they please'

The disgruntled supporters told News24 despite writting to the political party's top officials and demonstrating in their home province against the PTT, their concerns remained unheard.

Last week during a media briefing, Magashule would not confirm whether or not the PTT would be dissolved but said an NEC member had been appointed to the province and would address the challenges raised by the aggrieved.

"My own participation in the PTT is limited. We can argue all we want but at the end of the day they just do as they please and take decisions whichever way they want," complained Dukwana.

He said the majority of the people forming the task team were Magashule's allies who were refusing to hear from those who had been declared enemies by the outgoing chair.

"How can you sit in a team of 14 people but really there is only two of you?" Dukwana asked.

He claimed the PTT was taking serious decisions on behalf of the party, including the deployment and redeployment of members of the legislature without a legitimate mandate to do so.

ANC members 'fortune'

Dukwana said the grouping had already decided to hold a provincial congress set for March 17, ignoring his advice that the province was not ready.

"We just want to make sure every member of the ANC is taken on board and participates," said Dukwana.

Reacting to the allegations, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said ANC members were fortunate to belong to a party that gave them a platform to air their views.

"Comrades have already been assigned to the matter and a report will be developed. The ANC will then communicate through proper channels on the way forward," said Mabe.

