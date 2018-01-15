 

ANC elective conference outcome not surprising - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

2018-01-15 22:49

Tshidi Madia

Winnie Mandela (File, Mary-Ann Palmer, Netwerk24)

Johannesburg - Struggle icon and ANC member Winnie Madikizela-Mandela says the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) did not do enough to deliver the political party its first female president.

She made the comments on Monday where she was hosting the ANC's top officials.

The 106-year-old political party's president Cyril Ramaphosa led a delegation to the home of the "Mother of the nation" to deliver a copy of the ANC's January 8 statement, which he delivered at the weekend during the party's birthday celebrations.

"I didn't expect any other results," said the stalwart, referring to the ANC's recent elective conference.

Only Jessie Duarte was elected into the top leadership of the party. She retained her position as Deputy Secretary General.

The ANCWL wanted former AU Commission Chairperson Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to become the party's first female leader.

"I don't think that the women worked hard enough to tell these men that it's time for women," said Madikizela-Mandela.

"We are very lucky we have this type of leadership that we have. I am also convinced that they believe the same, that there should be more women in the national executive committee of the ANC," continued the struggle icon.

Madikizela-Mandela said South Africa had always been a patriarchal society and that it could not be expected to change overnight.

"We have to work very hard to try and tell our people that women have arrived and it is time they were included in the leadership," she said to the newly elected leaders and the media.

When asked about her previous suggestion to take Ramaphosa to Marikana she said it was a continuing process. Ramaphosa has been blamed by many for his role in the 2012 massacre where 34 miners were gunned down by police.

"That journey will still happen," she said.

