 

ANC establishes interim structure in KZN after suspending PEC

2018-01-23 19:18

Kaveel Singh

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa ((MUJAHID SAFODIEN / AFP)

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa ((MUJAHID SAFODIEN / AFP)

Durban – The ANC has appointed members to an interim structure in KwaZulu-Natal that will oversee the planning of a provincial conference after the results of the last elective congress were nullified by a court decision.

"We have established an interim structure in KZN. In terms of the constitution of the ANC, we have suspended the provincial executive committees [PECs] of KZN and Free State," ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule declared in Durban on Tuesday.

Magashule said that the national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC had agreed that the provinces each had to find a political solution, especially because both provinces had ANC members who took their PECs to court.

"At the 54th conference, we resolved to solve all our challenges internally."

He said that the five NEC members who would oversee the interim structure in KwaZulu-Natal are Edna Molewa, Lindiwe Sisulu, Dakota Legoete, Candith Mashego and Sibongile Besani.

Magashule said that Mike Mabuyakhulu would be the convener of the structure, a position he likened to being chairperson. Sihle Zikalala, the former PEC chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, would be coordinator, a role whose functions he said were similar to that of secretary.

ANC leadership 'not reconstituting the PEC'

Magashule said that it was in the interest of the ANC to suspend KwaZulu-Natal's PEC.

"During the suspension, we have three months to plan a conference. The PEC conference should be between March and April. [The] committee of NEC members will work and supervise the work of the interim structure."

Magashule said all PECs had been informed of the NEC decision.

"They've committed themselves to working together and we all agree that we are not in factions."

He reaffirmed that national leadership was "not reconstituting the PEC".

"The PEC is happy with the outcome because they understand the NEC has the right to dissolve or suspend a structure, and that's why the NEC met over the weekend."

Service delivery affected

He said the powers of the interim structure would be as prescribed in the ANC constitution.

"Their primary role will be to take the structures or branches to [the] conference."

Magashule conceded that the power struggle in KwaZulu-Natal had affected service delivery.

"I think service delivery was affected and will [continue to be] affected as long as there are divisions, and that's why our message for this year is unity renewal and jobs."

Aggrieved KwaZulu-Natal ANC members legally challenged the results of the party's 2015 provincial conference and won. The PEC opposed the judgment and launched an appeal.

Respondents in the matter included Zikalala, his deputy Willies Mchunu, the ANC itself, the Electoral Institute of Southern Africa and other top ANC figures.

During the elective conference, Zikalala received 780 votes, while Mchunu got 675 votes, in a process where 1 459 delegates voted.

