 

ANC eThekwini branches want more engagement

2018-02-18 22:01

Kaveel Singh

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – Branches of the ANC in eThekwini Region in KwaZulu-Natal want more engagement from national leadership, before information on the party is in the media.

This, according to National Executive Committee (NEC) member from the ruling party, Zweli Mkize.

He was speaking to journalists outside a meeting held in KZN where branches, mainly from eThekwini Region, were being briefed on the change of presidents and the recalling of Jacob Zuma.

Mkhize said branches made comments around the matter with "branch leaders expressing concern".

"They say matters should be engaged more. They accept the decisions taken by the NEC. But they want more internal engagement rather than seeing them in the media."

He added that branches called for closer communication with leadership.

"They asked for this to be tightened up as matters develop. They don't want to pick up things on media first."

He said there were no resolutions expected to be taken following the meeting.

"We will just take a report back to the NEC."

 Mkhize said branch members also called for unity.

"These members were part of the [Nasrec] conference. Everyone rallies behind who the leader is."

He added that as far as he knew, there was no reshuffle.

"But this is the prerogative of the president."

At the time of going to print, officials were still in the meeting.

Read more on:    anc

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ambulance robbed in Port Elizabeth

2018-02-18 22:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: #SONA2018 analysis
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Gordons Bay 14:30 PM
Road name: N2

Brackenfell 08:26 AM
Road name: R300 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, February 17 2018-02-17 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 