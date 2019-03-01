 

ANC faces new court threat from members in North West

2019-03-01 13:30

Tshidi Madia

The ANC flag is photographed. (Thapelo Maphakela, Gallo Images, file)

The ANC flag is photographed. (Thapelo Maphakela, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Just as the ANC’s rapid task team - appointed to broker peace between the North West provincial executive committee (PEC) and the provincial task team (PTT) - succeeds in getting the two warring groups to work together, six party members are threatening to derail its progress. 

News24 has seen a legal letter sent by some ANC members to secretary general Ace Magashule on February 27, giving him 48 hours to respond to concerns over the rapid task team’s powers to establish a PTT.

The party members' lawyer, Tsholofelo Shuping, confirmed that he was acting on behalf of ANC members from various regions in the embattled North West province.

Letter of demand

"We’ve served the ANC with a letter of demand, it must respond today, failing which, we must approach the court on an urgent basis today to set aside the decision," Shuping told News24.

The ANC in the platinum rich province has been at war with itself, with its former provincial chairperson Supra Mahumapelo and four others taking on an August 2018 decision by the ANC’s national executive committee - the party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences - to disband his executive committee and appoint an interim structure.

Mahumapelo won two bids in court - the first for his PEC to be reinstated and the PTT declared invalid, and the second an enforcement order to allow him back into office with immediate effect.

However, the NEC, which is appealing both judgments, opted to seek a political solution instead of allowing Mahumapelo back into office and, through its rapid task team, was able to establish a task team made up of both PEC and PTT members.

READ: ANC NEC to decide the fate of the North West's executive committee, task team

Shuping’s clients have, however, rejected the new development.

Thapelo Galeboe, one of the aggrieved members said the ANC’s rapid response team was not a constitutional structure, but had been set up to address a specific issue.

"In its terms of reference, it’s there to ensure there’s unity for election success. It’s not here to disband or appoint structures. That’s a political intervention by either the NEC or NWC (national working committee)," said Galeboe.

Recommendations

He said the rapid task team - which is made up of ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, and NEC members Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Sdumo Dlamini - could only make recommendations and not take decisions.

Last week, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa told NEC members he was joining efforts to establish unity in the embattled province.

The ANC confirmed having received the legal letter, but dismissed it as "baseless".

It’s acting spokesperson, Dakota Legoete, told News24 that the rapid task team had been established by the NEC and was led by party deputy president David Mabuza.

"It has the mandate to intervene and then report to the NEC for ratification," explained Legoete.

He said the ANC’s NWC had already endorsed the report on the organisation in the North West, adding Hope Papo and Amos Masondo to the new PTT.

"From here on, it will go to the NEC for ratification. We don’t call an NEC every day," he said.


Read more on:    anc  |  mahikeng  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Phahlane granted bail, lawyer argues arrest 'nothing but a show for the media'

2019-03-01 12:32

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Eskom treasurer Andre Pillay testifies at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 27 February Lottery draw 2019-02-27 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 