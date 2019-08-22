ANC finally names new eThekwini and Msunduzi mayors

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has finally agreed on a new mayor-elect for the eThekwini metro - and it is current Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda.

The three candidates tipped to be presented to the ANC's top six earlier this week were former KwaZulu-Natal Director-General Nhlanhla Ngidi, Economic Development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Kaunda, News24 reported.

Kaunda has seemingly won out after a fierce debate over the position within the ANC's provincial leadership, which appeared to have delayed the scheduled press briefing by at least three hours.

Belinda Scott, current MEC for finance in the province, will be deputy mayor.

Kaunda will replace ousted mayor and provincial heavyweight Zandile Gumede, who was relieved of her duties last week, once he is sworn in by the city council.

Weziwe Thusi will be nominated as eThekwini council speaker.

Elsewhere in the province, the new Msunduzi executive mayor-elect is Mzimkhulu Thobela, a MPL in the provincial legislature. Deputy mayor will be Manilal Inderjit and the new Msunduzi speaker will be Eunice Majola.

Gumede was suspended and subsequently fired from her position following a two-day special meeting of the ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC), which enacted the recommendations of the PWC that she be recalled.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said the provincial working committee (PWC), which compiled a report on local governance in the province, had raised complaints from residents about issues including water provisions, water infrastructure, refuse removal, as well as allegations of fraud and corruption.

Gumede was placed on special leave in June after she was arrested on charges of fraud and corruption relating to a Durban Solid Waste tender in the metro.

Ntuli, however, said Gumede's axing, along with the rest of the eThekwini and Msunduzi executive councils, was not about pending court cases, but about service delivery.

