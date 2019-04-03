 

ANC flip flops once again over statement in defence of Magashule

2019-04-03 17:20

Tshidi Madia

Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture by Pieter-Louis Myburgh, published by Penguin Random House.

The ANC on Wednesday afternoon changed its mind over a decision to retract a damning statement against Sunday newspapers and journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh over his book on the party secretary general Ace Magashule.

“After receiving a legal brief we have been advised not to retract our statement,” ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete said.

He told News24 the party had been advised against doing so because it had lodged a complaint with the Press Council over the issue, which might end up before the courts.

READ: 'Mr Ten Percent': How Ace Magashule captured the Free State

On Monday evening, Legoete confirmed to News24 that Magashule would be handling allegations leveled against him on his own but said the ANC would not retract its scathing statement, in which the newspapers and Myburgh were referred to as Stratcom and accused of propaganda. 

On Wednesday Legoete sang a different tune when he went on to tell CapeTalk breakfast host Kieno Kammies that the ANC will definitely retract its statement. By Wednesday afternoon, the party's acting spokesperson has once again backtracked. 

“Retraction of the statement will only be considered after due processes are finalized,” said Legoete, who apologized for the misunderstanding he had caused. 

This comes after the secretary general was told during a special national executive committee meeting on Monday that “he had no authority to release a statement” on his personal issues through the political party.

 READ: No retraction from ANC but Magashule must handle corruption claims on his own

Myburgh’s book; Gangster State: unraveling Ace Magashule’s web of capture makes a number of serious allegations against the ANC SG during his tenure as ANC provincial chairperson and premier of the Free State. These include using undemocratic means to stay in power, influencing the awarding of government tenders and contracts as well as demanding a 10% cut from those who were awarded.


