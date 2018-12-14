 

ANC Gauteng considering names of mayoral candidates for Emfuleni

2018-12-14 18:21

Mxolisi Mngadi

Jacob Khawe. (File)

The ANC in Gauteng is considering names of mayoral candidates in the Emfuleni municipality, following Jacob Khawe's resignation on Thursday.

The party's provincial executive committee (PEC) said on Friday it was set to process, consider and agree on the name of the party's mayoral candidate in Emfuleni.

Khawe will now focus on his regional provincial secretary responsibilities for the party.

"The PEC is expected to announce the party's preferred candidate after completing internal processes, including engagement with structures of the movement in the region," provincial spokesperson Tasneem Motara said.

Councillor Robert Thema, who is a member of Emfuleni's mayoral committee for finance, is currently acting as mayor, according to Motara.

News24 previously reported that Khawe was at loggerheads with the embattled ANC Sedibeng regional executive committee (REC), which demanded that he step down.

Placed under administration

The tension stemmed from Khawe's election as the Gauteng ANC's provincial secretary in July, which is a full-time position.

The Emfuleni municipality, under his leadership, was placed under administration in terms of Section 139 of the Constitution, during the heated period leading up to the Gauteng ANC's elective conference.

This was largely because of problems with financial administration and service delivery, according to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

The municipality owed its bulk supply creditors R932m at the end of March, and its other creditors R180m, according to Cogta.

Khawe previously insisted that he needed to lead the finalisation of outstanding reports before leaving office.

"The financial recovery plan by Treasury is not ready; the signing off of Section 56 employees is not ready; both of those are done by national and provincial governments. The Hawks have not given me feedback. Instead [they] have given me questions," Khawe said at the time. 

