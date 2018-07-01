ANC Gauteng regional office bearers announced as regional conferences conclude

What To Read Next

Regional office bearers for the Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) were elected during regional conferences that began on Friday.

Regional conferences are expected to conclude on Sunday, excluding the Sedibeng region conference, which started on Saturday. The Sedibeng regional conference is expected to continue overnight.

Meetings were halted earlier this month because of "outstanding matters".

The elected regional leadership collective was congratulated by the party and have been mandated "to champion the implementation of radical socio-economic transformation in the regions of Ekurhuleni and Greater Johannesburg".

"We appreciate the manner in which delegates from all the regions exercised discipline and ensured that they hold productive conferences," ANC regional spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said.



The elected Regional Office Bearers in the two regions are:

Greater Johannesburg Region:

Chairperson: Jeff Makhubo

Deputy Chairperson: Eunice Mcina

Regional Secretary: Dada Morero

Deputy Regional Secretary: Loyiso Masuku

Treasurer: Mpho Moerane

Ekurhuleni Region:

Chairperson: Mzwandile Masina

Deputy Chairperson: Jongizizwe Dlabathi

Regional Secretary: Thembinkosi Nciza

Deputy Regional Secretary: Phelisa Nkunjana

Treasurer: Doctor Xhakaza

