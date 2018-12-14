 

ANC Gauteng sends VBS mayors to integrity commission

2018-12-14 07:55

Tshidi Madia

ANC flag. (Thulani Mbele, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

ANC flag. (Thulani Mbele, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC in Gauteng has decided to refer mayors from two of its municipalities in the West Rand to its provincial integrity commission over the VBS scandal, while its council in Emfuleni will elect a new mayor on Friday.

The party made the announcements on Thursday at a media briefing, following its list conference.

The West Rand District Municipality invested R81m, while Merafong local municipality invested R50m with the now defunct mutual bank.

A report by advocate Terry Motau into the collapse of the bank, titled The Great Bank Heist, reveals how more than 50 people, including senior politicians and the bank's officials, looted millions from VBS.

"The ANC views this plunder in a very serious light," said the ANC's provincial secretary Jacob Khawe.

The latest development follows similar action in provinces such as Limpopo and the North West where most of the mayors who invested millions of municipality funds into the collapsed bank have been sacked.

Read: VBS saga: Radzilani resigns, 6 other Limpopo mayors told to go

Commission 'owed an explanation'

ANC provincial chairperson David Makhura said the two mayors had expressed a willingness to appear before the party's integrity commission over the scandal.

"As leadership we have been able to establish that in the West Rand, in particular, the decisions taken were administrative, unlike anywhere else where the instruction may have been political… 'invest here, invest there', they were taken administratively," explained Makhura, who told journalists the mayors would have to explain themselves to the integrity commission.

He said the ANC officials had been seeking to establish whether political leaders had a say in the decisions to invest in VBS.

"They owe an explanation to the integrity commission. The ethical and integrity line is where they are concerned," said Makhura.

"They may find there was nothing wrong [with what] you did, but say it happened under your watch," he added.

Khawe full-time at ANC Gauteng

The ANC also used the opportunity to formally announce that Khawe, who was elected as the party's provincial secretary, had stepped down from his role as Emfuleni mayor.

Read more: Jacob Khawe resigns as Emfuleni mayor

Khawe had been under pressure to start his full-time role at the ANC and resign from Emfuleni, but had said he would only do so once some of the projects and reports he had started were finalised.

He was appointed as mayor of Emfuleni a year ago in an attempt to stabilise the municipality which was fraught with corruption.

"By the time council sits we, the PEC (provincial executive committee), would have made a decision," said Makhura when asked about Khawe's replacement.

He denied reports that former unionist Fikile Majola was to be appointed mayor, saying he would form part of a regional task team that is being set up to take over following the disbandment or nullification of the June regional conference in Sedibeng.

Sedibeng conference invalid

The provincial office bearers also announced that their decision to nullify the Sedibeng conference was upheld by national structures.

The ANC in Gauteng took this decision following a report into the Sedibeng conference by Senzo Mchunu, who is the ANC's head of organising.

Mchunu found some branches were kept from participating in the conference, while others that should not have been allowed in had been granted permission to do so.

"With our conferences, if we find that someone was there who is not meant to be there, we take serious action," said Makhura.

He said the task team expected to take over the region would not extend its role to the municipality nor would its members seek positions when the conference eventually takes place, as most of them are stalwarts.

Read more on:    vbs  |  anc  |  vbs mu­tual bank  |  johannesburg  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Woman killed, passengers injured as taxi swerves out of control at intersection in Rosebank, Joburg

2018-12-14 08:05

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'That children are being trained to do this is horrible' - Spur handbag theft victim speaks out
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 12 December Lottery draw 2018-12-12 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 