 

ANC gears up for #Mandela100 rally in Cape Town

2018-02-10 22:07

Amanda Khoza

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. (AFP File)

Johannesburg – ANC officials will on Sunday officially launch the centennial celebration in honour of former president Nelson Mandela.

Sunday marks 28 years since Nelson Mandela was released after serving 27 years in jail.

ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, said the programme would begin with visits to faith based communities and then officials would join ANC veterans for lunch culminating with the #Mandela100 Rally at the Grand Parade in Cape Town.

ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa, will start his day at St George’s Cathedral Church at 09:00 while deputy secretary general, Jessie Duarte, will visit the burial site of Sheik Yusuf in Athlone at 10:00.

Treasurer general, Paul Mashatile, will visit the Jafta Methodist Church, in Gugulethu at 09:00.

The Mandela Centennial Celebrations will kick off at the Grand Parade at 14:00.

No amnesty for Zuma, demands SACP amid Zexit talks

2018-02-10 20:56

WRAP: A Zexit week
