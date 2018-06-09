 

ANC hails SA's election to UN Security Council as 'victory for peace'

2018-06-09 14:02

Correspondent

South Africa's return to the United Nation's Security Council is a "victory for peace", the African National Congress (ANC) said on Saturday.

"The ANC welcomes the third election of South Africa as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council," the ruling party said in a statement.

"This is a victory for peace and an opportunity to address the root causes of conflict."

South Africa was elected on Friday to serve in the United Nations Security Council for the term 2019-2020 as a non-permanent member.

The party also expressed appreciation to the 183 out of the 190 states who voted for South Africa – adding it would advance the interests of Africa.

Furthermore, it added: "The election of the SA government under the leadership of the ANC in the UNSC, heralds an opportunity for a peaceful resolution of the issues concerning the global community, especially the violence meted on the Palestinians, as well as the continued occupation of Western Sahara."

'Humbled'

Noting that the party was currently celebrating the centenary year of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and Mama Albertina Sisulu, it called on the world to follow in "the footsteps of Nelson Mandela and Mama Albertina Sisulu and reflect on the current world order, the balance of forces within the individual countries, regionally, continentally and globally".

President Cyril Ramaphosa meanwhile expressed his gratitude to the UN General Assembly after the appointment, saying on Friday that he was "humbled".

He said the country will use its membership, the president said in a statement, to advance "priorities of the African Union Agenda 2063".

"South Africa's tenure will be guided by our commitment to resolve regional, global and international conflicts and promote inclusive growth as part of the effort to ensure a better Africa in a better world.

"We are committed to addressing the root causes of conflict, including inequality and underdevelopment, and promoting inclusive political dialogue.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the peaceful resolution of global disputes and the advancement of inclusive development in accordance with the United Nations Charter and International Law."

