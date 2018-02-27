ANC happy that Ramaphosa consulted before Cabinet reshuffle

Cape Town – The ANC is happy that President Cyril Ramaphosa consulted widely before appointing his Cabinet on Monday evening, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said on Tuesday afternoon.

He briefly spoke to members of the media congregated outside National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete's office, where new ANC MPs, including David Mabuza, Nhlanhla Nene, Nathi Nhleko and Zweli Mkhize, were sworn in.

LIVE: #CabinetReshuffle was 'not just a quick thing' - Mashatile

Mabuza, who will be taking the oath to become deputy president later on Tuesday afternoon, smiled and waved at the media, leaving the talking to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and Mashatile.



Mashatile said the ANC welcomed Ramaphosa's appointments.



"We are particularly happy because there was thorough consultation with the leadership of the ANC, [and] also other alliance partners."



He said the president had taken many issues into account in his consideration of Cabinet appointments.

"Experience and all variety of issues," said Mashatile.



"What we're saying is that the important thing is that this was not just a quick thing. The president went on thorough consultation, with all those that had to be consulted, so we are all happy that this was a very proper process," he said.

No Cabinet reshuffle expected in the near future

Mabe said the announcement of the Cabinet reshuffle on Monday evening was delayed due to administrative issues, not because the ANC's top six couldn't agree.



"The top six have always been in agreement," he said.



Mashatile said he did not foresee another Cabinet reshuffle before next year's election.



ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe will be sworn in as an MP at a later stage.



The newly appointed ministers and Mabuza will take the oath of office at Tuynhuys at 16:00 on Tuesday afternoon, where they might address the media.

The DA also had a new MP sworn in, Gwen Ngwenya, who will also be the party's policy head.

She said it was an "auspicious" moment for her being sworn in with new members of the Cabinet.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen left Mbete's office a few minutes before Ngwenya.

"It's better to be sworn in than to be sworn at," he said.