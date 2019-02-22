 

ANC in Ekurhuleni fights off bid to suspend COO

2019-02-22 14:37

Tshidi Madia

The ANC flag is photographed. (Thapelo Maphakela, Gallo Images, file)

The ANC flag is photographed. (Thapelo Maphakela, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC in Ekurhuleni has defeated a motion from opposition parties and some coalition partners for the immediate suspension of the City's chief operations officer.

A Special Investigations Unit (SIU) probe found that COO Lesiba Mojapelo had deviated from supply chain policies to award TS Records a R4m tender to market the City's 2010 FIFA World Cup activities. At the time, he was general manager of the City's 2010 legacy projects.

The report, which Gauteng Premier David Makhura handed over to Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina in 2018, was discussed at Thursday's marathon council sitting.

Masina's spokesperson, Phakamile Mbengashe, said in a statement: "The SIU report on the matter of the 2010 general manager stated that they are in the process of compiling evidence for disciplinary proceedings to be instituted against the chief operating officer. The City has not received this evidence to date."

The City claims Mojapelo followed proper council processes in the matter.

SIU investigation

It also said that as a result of the SIU investigation, several officials had were charged and disciplined.

But the AIC, which formed a coalition with the ANC, told News24 on Thursday that it wanted Mojapelo to be relieved of his duties.

Other coalition partners, such as the PAC and Independent Ratepayers' Association of South Africa's Izak Berg were not even present for the vote.

"We are saying we will do anything to make sure the ANC accounts. They must respect the SIU report and that's it," AIC regional secretary Yongama Mabengu said.

Mabengu questioned why DA councillors did not participate in the motion.

But not all four AIC members agreed with Mabengu's position - something which he denied.

"The mandate was we vote with the EFF," Mabengu insisted.

An ANC leader in the region, who sided with the AIC before the council sitting, was also unhappy about the outcome.

The leader, who asked to remain anonymous, accused his own party's caucus of misleading the council, claiming it was undermining the SIU's findings.

Mbengashe said the council's report would be sent to the Presidency.

"Due process of council will be followed, and all other matters will be referred to National Treasury," he said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  johannesburg  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'I feel like an accused person' - Mrwebi cries foul about Mokgoro inquiry

2019-02-22 13:55

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | #StateCaptureInquiry: Eskom's Jabu Mabuza testifies
Traffic Alerts
'I'm so excited, it's like I won it' - record PowerBall win is great for Cape Town store that sold jackpot ticket 2019-02-22 12:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 