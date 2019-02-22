ANC in Ekurhuleni fights off bid to suspend COO

The ANC in Ekurhuleni has defeated a motion from opposition parties and some coalition partners for the immediate suspension of the City's chief operations officer.

A Special Investigations Unit (SIU) probe found that COO Lesiba Mojapelo had deviated from supply chain policies to award TS Records a R4m tender to market the City's 2010 FIFA World Cup activities. At the time, he was general manager of the City's 2010 legacy projects.

The report, which Gauteng Premier David Makhura handed over to Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina in 2018, was discussed at Thursday's marathon council sitting.

Masina's spokesperson, Phakamile Mbengashe, said in a statement: "The SIU report on the matter of the 2010 general manager stated that they are in the process of compiling evidence for disciplinary proceedings to be instituted against the chief operating officer. The City has not received this evidence to date."

The City claims Mojapelo followed proper council processes in the matter.

SIU investigation

It also said that as a result of the SIU investigation, several officials had were charged and disciplined.

But the AIC, which formed a coalition with the ANC, told News24 on Thursday that it wanted Mojapelo to be relieved of his duties.

Other coalition partners, such as the PAC and Independent Ratepayers' Association of South Africa's Izak Berg were not even present for the vote.

"We are saying we will do anything to make sure the ANC accounts. They must respect the SIU report and that's it," AIC regional secretary Yongama Mabengu said.

Mabengu questioned why DA councillors did not participate in the motion.

But not all four AIC members agreed with Mabengu's position - something which he denied.

"The mandate was we vote with the EFF," Mabengu insisted.

An ANC leader in the region, who sided with the AIC before the council sitting, was also unhappy about the outcome.

The leader, who asked to remain anonymous, accused his own party's caucus of misleading the council, claiming it was undermining the SIU's findings.

Mbengashe said the council's report would be sent to the Presidency.

"Due process of council will be followed, and all other matters will be referred to National Treasury," he said.

