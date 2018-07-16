ANC in Gauteng confident ahead of conference, despite court challenges

The ANC in Gauteng says it is confident and ready ahead of this weekend's provincial conference, despite looming court challenges against two of its regional conferences.

On Monday, acting provincial chairperson David Makhura, secretary Hope Papo and treasurer Ntombi Mekgwe held a media briefing to give an update on the province's state of readiness ahead of its elective conference.

All three are expected to contest for top leadership positions once again. However, Makhura, who is also Gauteng's premier, has been declared a "shoo-in" for the role of provincial chairperson.

Around 1 600 delegates from Gauteng's five regions are expected to attend the province’s 13th elective congress, which is to take place in Irene, Pretoria.

READ: ANC Gauteng spoilt for choice ahead of upcoming provincial congress – Lesufi

"We will go to court and defend our organisation and the integrity of our processes," said Makhura.

Party members in Sedibeng served a notice of motion on the party at regional, provincial and national level.

They want the High Court to declare its regional conference, which took place earlier this month, null and void while disgruntled party members in Ekurhuleni have also approached the court to seek a review of its own regional conference. The action comes after the members failed to interdict the conference.

"Anyone may end up taking us to court. Yes, we live in a law-governed society and we accept that the court is the final arbiter on this. So, we will never attack the courts. They must do so but we will defend our organisations," reiterated Makhura.

Both the outgoing provincial chairperson and secretary said members had been given numerous opportunities to resolve disputes.

"When you are engaging in the internal processes of an organisation and decisions are made [that] you don't like, you can't turn around and now say you were never given hearings," said Papo.

He explained that the province's dispute resolution committees held hearings and allowed the province's national executive committee members to handle appeals.

The secretary said in some instances, branch general meetings were tasked with rerunning processes following the dispute committee's findings.

ALSO READ: Society must demand politicians undergo lifestyle audits - David Makhura

He admitted that, while processes could not be perfect, the ANC in Gauteng believed they "tried their best" and that they were open and transparent throughout.

Papo, while reading a provincial executive committee statement earlier, said the ANC urged its members to respect the internal processes of the organisation and warned those who wanted to see the party "busy" in the courts.

"Large sums of money are being used to destabilise our movement and make sure that it has no time to prepare for the 2019 elections," said Papo.

When asked to elaborate on this, he wouldn't apportion blame to anyone. Instead, he questioned party members who went to court and were represented by advocates and senior counsel while they had no resources or employment.

"It's clear there are people funding those cases because, if a member of the ANC is unemployed but takes a case to court, with an advocate or senior counsel… it's very clear that there are people funding that campaign," said Papo.

He added that the ANC wants the court to rule on such cases with costs and for assets to be attached in instances where the complainant had no money.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter