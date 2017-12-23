 

ANC in Northern Cape 'shocked' by Zuma's state capture judgment appeal

2017-12-23 17:38

Jan Bornman

(Phill Magakoe, AFP)

(Phill Magakoe, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The ANC in the Northern Cape has said it was "shocked" after President Jacob Zuma announced his intention to appeal a high court ruling relating to former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s report into state capture.

Provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga urged Zuma to rethink his intended appeal, which delays establishing a commission of inquiry following Madonsela’s report into allegations of undue influence on the state and state-owned entities by the controversial Gupta family.

"This [is] not only in the best interest of the country but also in the best interest of the ANC," he said.

Ngxanga said the provincial executive committee (PEC) was disappointed by Zuma’s intention after the party decided to support the inquiry at its 54th national elective conference which was held in Johannesburg this past week.

"As a province we have been clear in our stance towards state capture, it has not only robbed the people of this country but it has tainted the image of our glorious movement and this is something we intend on fighting," Ngxanga said.

"[W]e have as a PEC openly declared our commitment to fight corruption in all its manifestation."

READ: DA to oppose Zuma's state capture appeal

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance indicated that it would oppose Zuma's appeal application.

"We cannot allow this abuse of court processes to become a feature of the way the president gets away with things," James Selfe, the DA's federal council chair said on Friday.

"We will once more seek a punitive, personal costs order against Mr Zuma."

The Economic Freedom Fighters conceded Zuma's right to appeal, but added that he had "lost all capacity to feel shame," said EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in a statement.

"It is not only embarrassing that he is fighting to appoint a judge in a commission that will be investigating him. It is also a perfect sign that he wishes to undermine the inquiry itself by either delaying it or undermining it from a legal principles point of view."

Zuma argued in court papers filed that the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria erred in law when it ruled that he was ill-advised and reckless when he launched an application to set aside the Public Protector's remedial actions in the State of Capture report.

Madonsela recommended that a judge selected by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng must be appointed by Zuma to oversee the judicial inquiry.



Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  eff  |  thuli madonsela  |  jacob zuma  |  politics  |  state capture

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Farmer killed in shoot-out during robbery

2017-12-23 16:12

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: A News24 Festive Season special - politicians 'sing' Last Christmas
 

WATCH: Five crazy sport fans moments

Sometimes the action going on in the crowd is better than on the field.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

10 hair removal methods for guys
6 health lessons men can learn from women
What occupations are most likely to divorce?
Top 10 most expensive football squads in Europe
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:48 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:48 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday December 23 2017-12-23 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 