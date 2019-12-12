 

ANC in 'secret' talks with other parties to take control of Tshwane

2019-12-12 06:00

Sheldon Morais

(Thulani Mbele, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

(Thulani Mbele, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC says while it is continuing to negotiate with other parties over the control of the City of Tshwane, it will only reveal details of the talks once a deal has been reached.

National executive committee (NEC) member and spokesperson Dakota Legoete was speaking on Wednesday at the party's post-NEC meeting that was held at the weekend.

"For now, it's a secret," Legoete said.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule echoed Legoete's sentiments, saying he was concerned about what was happening in Tshwane.

"We're noting with great concern the developments in Tshwane because you can see that there is no municipality there," said Magashule.

The party recently won the mayoral race in the City of Johannesburg after the metro's former leader, Herman Mashaba, resigned in October.

The ANC outsmarted both the DA and EFF to have Geoff Makhubo voted in by a majority in the council.

On Wednesday, mere hours before the ANC's briefing at Luthuli House, it scored another victory with the election of councillor Nonceba Molwele as speaker to replace the DA's Vasco da Gama.

While most members of the DA and EFF appeared not to be present during the special council sitting, it went ahead as a quorum was reached.

The DA said it did not consider the sitting legal, adding it was weighing up its options.

READ | Mayoral musical chairs: The tumultuous week that was in three SA metros

While Johannesburg has a mayor everyone has accepted, even begrudgingly, the situation in Tshwane is somewhat chaotic.

On Friday, Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile said it would intervene in Tshwane.

Maile added he would approach the National Council of Provinces to regulate coalition governments.

Hours later, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria suspended resolutions passed by the Tshwane council the day before. The resolutions included the removal of the mayor and speaker as well as the election of a new speaker.

The DA went to court to challenge the sitting and the outcomes, saying the processes to remove speaker Katlego Mathebe and Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa were unlawful.

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  eff  |  geoff makhubo  |  pretoria  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Court reprimands shop owner who denied access to wheelchair-bound child

2019-12-12 05:21

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | There has been a measure of sabotage involved in Eskom's load shedding crisis - Ramaphosa
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Oudtshoorn 19:48 PM
Road name: N12

Dunoon 05:04 AM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners on Wednesday 2019-12-11 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 