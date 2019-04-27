 

ANC in Tshwane distances itself from Garankuwa shutdown

2019-04-27 11:22

Canny Maphanga

The ANC in the Greater Tshwane Region has distanced itself from what it called the 'hogwash and tomfoolery' that is the planned mass meeting and Garankuwa shutdown.

"The ANC cannot speak for South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) but we would like to categorically and unconditionally state that the ANC in the Greater Tshwane Region and in MAWIGA (Mabopane, Winterveld and Ga-Rankuwa) Zone is in no way a part of this hogwash and tomfoolery," Regional Head of Communications Bafuze Yabo said in a statement on Saturday.

This comes after the ANC in the region learnt that there was a circular making the rounds on social media about a gathering that is purportedly organised by the ANC and Sanco in Ga-Rankuwa.

This is in light of South Africa being faced with a trend of widespread service delivery protests dubbed 'shutdowns' ahead of the May 8, 2019 National and Provincial Elections, with the most recent being the Pennyville and Alexandra shutdowns.

The governing party in the region has further expressed concern about the message in the posters attached to the shutdown that 'Garankuwa must burn like Alexandra'.

"This is not only obnoxious, it is also criminal and the ANC will never be a part of illegal activity in any sphere of society.

"The abhorrent poster shows that the so called mass meeting is either spearheaded by rogue and ill-disciplined members of the community or it is one of the many plots to discredit the ANC by faceless agents," Yabo explained.

ALSO READ: Msimanga to lay complaint against ANC for 'instigating protest' in Alexandra

Opposition parties have accused the ANC of allegedly being behind these widespread service delivery protests, as a result Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane headed to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Wednesday to call on the electoral body to investigate and resolve ANC's alleged role in shutdown protests.

Maimane wanted the issues around the Alex shutdown to be resolved before the country votes, News 24 earlier reported.

"If it's not resolved before May 8, how do we proceed with an election? How do we hold an election in a hostile climate, where there are shutdowns across the country?" Maimane asked.

The ANC in the Tshwane region however says that these allegations are a desperate attempt for the opposition to cover up their "lack of service delivery".

"This is the measure of inadequacy members of communities have shown as they continue to reject the unholy coalition of this corrupt administration. With all this being said, the ANC would once again like to state on record that we are not a part of this reckless mass meeting.

"Although the misgivings of the DA/EFF led municipality are pernicious, the ANC cannot be seen to be condoning any sort of criminal behaviour whilst trying to win an election," Yabo added.

The ANC in Tshwane in conclusion have called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the source behind the circular notice to shutdown Garankuwa and bring the suspects to book.

