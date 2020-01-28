 

ANC in Tshwane's bid for continuation of special council meeting on Tuesday fails

2020-01-28 13:03

Alex Mitchley

Katlego Mathebe

Katlego Mathebe (Deaan Vivier)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC's bid to call for the continuation of a Tshwane special council meeting, has been unsuccessful after Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile backtracked on his decision to suspend Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe.

Following the suspension of Mathebe, the ANC in Tshwane attempted to strike while the iron was still hot. The party wrote to the acting city manager asking for the special council meeting to deal with motions of no confidence against the mayor and others.

The original special sitting, which was held earlier this month, was meant to deal with motions against the mayor, speaker, chair of chairs and acting speaker. The meeting collapsed after a protracted fight on the order in which the motions should be heard.

READ| ANC in Tshwane calls for council sitting to hear no confidence motions amid speaker's suspension

In Mathebe's absence, the acting city manager now holds the responsibility of calling council meetings, ANC chairperson in Tshwane Dr Kgosi Maepa said.

"We will request that the meeting be held on Tuesday, January 28 at 10:00, so that we finalise motions of no confidence on all DA presiding officers and the AWOL executive mayor," Maepa said on Friday.

Maile announced Mathebe's suspension on Thursday, and a day later the ANC announced that they would be calling for the continuation of the earlier meeting on Tuesday.

However, this request did not materialise as Maile declared on Monday that he had rescinded his decision to suspend Mathebe and former Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama.

READ MORE| Tshwane council: Battle for sequence of motions to be heard ends in acrimony

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed to News24 that the acting city manager Makgorometje Makgata could no longer deal with the request in light of recent developments.

"There is no way he can meet with them because there is a sitting speaker," Mashigo said.

Maepa confirmed that they had not heard back from the acting city manager regarding their request. 

Suspension backtrack

In a statement, Maile said he took the decision to rescind the suspensions in light of advice received after the DA set in motion an urgent court application to deal with his decision.

Maile said he would brief the media on Tuesday to elaborate on his decision to backtrack.  

 ALSO READ| Gauteng Cogta MEC Maile rescinds decision to suspend two DA councillors

The DA approached the Gauteng High Court on Friday, filing an urgent application seeking interim relief against Maile's decision to suspend both Mathebe and Da Gama, as they launch a review application.

In a founding affidavit submitted to court, seen by News24, Mathebe argues that Maile's decisions were unlawful and irrational. She further adds that the effect of the decisions will be extreme, News24 reported.

Mathebe has also announced that she will brief the media on these revelations on Tuesday afternoon.


Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  eff  |  tshwane  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Where did all these butterflies come from? Sandton residents all aflutter on Twitter

15 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Enoch Mpianzi remembered at memorial service at Park Town Boys' High
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Gordons Bay 12:33 PM
Road name: Sir Lowry Road

Brackenfell 12:31 PM
Road name: R300 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners on Monday 2020-01-27 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 