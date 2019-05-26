 

ANC Intergirty Commission likely to clear Gwede Mantashe

2019-05-26 14:47

Tshidi Madia, Lizeka Tandwa

Gwede Mantashe (Gallo)

Gwede Mantashe (Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe will most likely be cleared by the party's integrity commission when it hands over its report to Luthuli house early this week, sources told News24. 

Mantashe reluctantly appeared before the commission with party deputy president David Mabuza on Friday, party spokesperson Dakota Legote confirmed to News24. 

News24 reported on Wednesday Mabuza had requested that his swearing in as a member of the National Assembly be postponed following allegations that he had brought the party into disrepute.

The decision followed an ANC integrity commission report, tabled at the party's special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday.

"The deputy president made the request in light of a report by the ANC Integrity Commission in which he is alleged to have prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the organisation into disrepute. The deputy president has indicated he would like to have an opportunity to address the integrity commission on these allegations," an ANC statement read.

Sources told News24 that Mantashe, who was flagged in the report along with 21 other members including ANC Womens League president Bathabile Dlamini, was at first reluctant to appear before the commission but was later persuaded. Legoete confirmed to News24 that the rest of the 20 members will start appearing from Sunday until Monday morning. 

Own accord

A source said Mabuza, unlike Mantashe, volunteered to drop out of the swearing at parliament. 

“Mabuza went on his own accord. He has his issues but I respect him for this decision. He said their issues should not burden the president or the organization, others refused, including the national chair, it will be interesting to hear their explanations,” the source said earlier last week. 

Another source close to Mantashe said he was flagged for allegations made against him at the Zondo commission that he benefited from corruption when Bosasa allegedly did security upgrades at his two homes. 

“He told the commission his side of the story. He even explained that in order to clear his name, he sent cameras to his homes. He has subjected himself to the media and he is willing to go and testify at the commission. He has done enough, I expect he will be cleared,” the source said. 

The source said Mantashe will most likely make it into Ramaphosa’s newly trimmed cabinet that is expected to be announced on Monday afternoon. 

Weeks of horse trading within the top six will also likely ensure Mabuza returns to his position as second in command, the insider said. 

Mabuza's future

There has been widespread speculation over Mabuza’s future. Mabuza was initially punted to be deployed at Luthuli House to be Ramaphosa’s eyes and ears as secretary general Ace Magashule works to consolidate his defence at the party headquarters. 

With Zizi Kodwa, Fikile Mbalula and Senzo Mchunu likely to become central figures in Ramaphosa’s new cabinet, Luthuli House will be left unguarded, one source believed to be in Ramaphosa’s camp told News24. 

“He would have been ideal to help run the organisation. The focus has been government while Ace has been running Luthuli House to the ground. If Mabuza was there it would have helped but I think he is going back.” 

On Friday, the Public Protector cleared Mabuza in two of her reports, according to News24. Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that he was not involved in the irregular procurement of four luxury vehicles worth R5m for his office when he was Mpumalanga premier. He was also cleared of involvement in the Mpumlanga government's event management contract for former president Nelson Mandela's memorial service. 

On Saturday, EFF leader Julius Malema said Ramaphosa would be making a mistake if he does not name David Mabuza as his deputy. 

"If you make that mistake of not appointing DD, you won't make it past the National General Council. As a president you must always put your deputy next to you. If he wants peace, we all know how it started before Polokwane. Zuma said I want to clear [my name] but behind the scenes he said to us, they forced me out and we came charging."

Speculation has swirled that Naledi Pandor and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma could be in the running for deputy president.  However, Pandor brushed off this notion, saying the president was the one who would appoint his deputy.

Read more on:    anc  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  gwede mantashe  |  david mabuza  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Three killed in mob justice violence in Limpopo

53 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
2 winners scoop R235 000 each in Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-25 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 