 

ANC 'intervenes' to prevent ex-ANCWL leaders from responding to Malema 'sellout' allegations

2018-04-17 12:18

Mahlatse Mahlase

EFF leader Julius Malema at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (Wikus de Wet, AFP)

EFF leader Julius Malema at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (Wikus de Wet, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC "intervened" on Monday and stopped disgruntled former ANC Women's League (ANCWL) national executive committee members (NEC) from responding to allegations levelled at them by EFF leader Julius Malema.

The party denied that the 11 ANC women's league members who resigned during the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's tenure as president of the league, resigned because she was a "criminal" as alleged by Malema.

The party said instead that the resignations were over "rifts" within the league.

ALSO READ: Mama, the sellouts are here – Malema says as some ANC members attempt to boo him at Winnie funeral

Paying tribute to Madikizela-Mandela during her funeral service, Malema accused some ANC leaders of being "sellouts".

He claimed some ANCWL executive members who had been part of the en masse resignations in protest against being led by a "criminal", were in attendance at the funeral and were playing prominent roles in the service.

These comments were seen as a veiled reference to Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who was programme co-director during the service.

Allegations 'untrue'

Mapisa-Nqakula and 10 other then-NEC members of the ANCWL, including late struggle icons Adelaide Tambo and Ruth Mompati, Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete, Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, minister in the presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Mazizi Mayaka-yaka-Manzini, are said to have resigned in the 90s during Madikizela-Mandela's tenure as president.

Dlamini-Zuma, Mokonyane and Mbete attended the funeral service at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

During a press conference, where the women were expected to respond to the allegations, deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, head of elections Fikile Mbalula and current ANCWL secretary general Meokgo Matuba addressed the media instead.

"Let me say categorically the ANC does not believe that those allegations are true, because the historical time factor was wrong in the first place," Duarte said.

ALSO READ: ANCWL failed to protect Mama Winnie from patriarchy, admits Bathabile Dlamini

She said at the time that the women resigned, there was no court judgment against Madikizela-Mandela. However, there was a "serious rift" within the league. Duarte refused to go into detail, arguing the party and country were still mourning the passing of the liberation stalwart.

"There were other matters, serious matters in the women's league that occasioned the rift between very senior people and herself – now is not the time to go into details as we're still in a period of mourning," she said.

She admitted that the ANC had intervened to stop the disgruntled women from addressing the media themselves.

She said the women leaders were in fact at the venue, Luthuli House, while the press conference was underway. She said the national working committee (NWC) that was meeting had decided they should not address the media, but that they should be defended by the party.

ANC 'working hard' to preserve Madikizela-Mandela's legacy

Without mentioning Malema by name, Duarte said the allegations were "spurious".

"We didn't think it was appropriate for them as senior cadres of this movement to defend themselves," she said.

The women were said to be fuming over Malema's claims that have dominated social media, with past articles mentioning their names being circulated.

ALSO READ: 'I wouldn't do that' - Malema over assault claim at Winnie burial

Mbalula confirmed that some of the leaders whose names had been posted on social media had approached the organisation.

"The organisation advised that it is not advisable at this period while we're still mourning to be speaking individually about all sorts of accusations that will be made, and aspersions on individuals. But it does not mean that the ANC will not respond on those issues," he said.

"At an appropriate moment the ANC will speak on those issues, but the ANC will work very hard to preserve the legacy of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela," Mbalula added.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  ancwl  |  winnie madikizela-mandela  |  julius malema  |  johannesburg  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Roads monitored in Vrygrond during land protest

2018-04-17 11:33

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: UCT's new vice-chancellor remembers attending school under a tree
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 14 2018-04-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 