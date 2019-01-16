 

'ANC is killing us' - DA unveils billboard listing names of Marikana, Life Esidimeni victims

2019-01-16 17:36

Sesona Ngqakamba

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, at a press conference at Parliament in December. (Jan Gerber/News24)

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, at a press conference at Parliament in December. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The streets of Johannesburg were a sea of blue on Wednesday morning, as DA supporters marched to unveil a billboard in memory of the fallen victims of Marikana, Life Esidimeni and for the children who have died in pit toilets.

The party claimed that the ANC was the cause of these tragedies and also blamed the party for crime-related deaths in South Africa.

Among those in attendance was DA chief whip John Steenhuisen, Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga and MP Phumzile van Damme.

While unveiling the billboard on Anderson Road in the inner city, DA leader Maimane read out all the names emblazoned on it, as the marchers knelt down on the tar road. 

Maimane said there was no difference between what happened at Marikana and what took place in Sharpville in 1960.

"There is a South Africa where some of our people go to work. It was a number of years ago. They decided that they are not earning enough so they took to the streets, which is their right, and the ANC said, we will meet them with concomitant action," Maimane said.

He said the ANC was responsible for killing striking Marikana workers.

"We never thought it would be our people who would kill our people," he said.

'ANC is killing us'

Maimane said no one had gone to jail for Marikana or the Life Esidimeni tragedy. He added that the Life Esidimeni scandal, where 144 people died, was not a natural disaster, but was an "ANC disaster".

"Let us be honest and say, the ANC is killing us. And today the 'us' is the 144 who died in Life Esidimeni," said Maimane.

He reiterated that it was time for change. He said the billboard was a memorial for all South Africans who "were killed".

Steenhuisen said the party cared about crime and believed that citizens should be protected.

"It's time to make the criminals uncomfortable in our communities, and not our community members uncomfortable. We can bring that change," he said. 

Msimanga said: "Those [who] were responsible for Life Esidimeni are going back to Parliament. Those [who] were responsible for Marikana are awarded with positions. Those [who] allowed the Guptas to loot the state are allowed to continue enjoying the perks paid by South African tax money. That’s how South Africa is being killed." 

He added that it was time to stand up for children who found themselves going to schools with no electricity, and for families who were still waiting for RDP houses.

 

Comments noted

The ANC says it has noted the comments attributed to Maimane. 

"The ANC is concerned that the conduct of the DA flies in the face of the Electoral Code of Conduct as it is nothing short of spreading deliberate lies about the ANC.  The ANC will take up the matter in the appropriate forums provided for in the country’s electoral laws," acting ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said in a statement on Wednesday. 

"The antics of the DA expose the bankruptcy of their politics and the levels of desperation they have descended to.  This is a party whose politics have become toxic who believe that fear mongering and spreading lies will frighten voters to support them at the upcoming elections."

He added that there is no doubt that the successive ANC administrations have transformed the lives of the majority of South Africans for the better.

"The ANC recently unveiled its manifesto outlining its plans to take South Africa forward and build a cohesive society, where all its citizens not only meaningfully contribute to its growth, but equally benefit from the opportunities brought about by our democracy," Kodwa concluded.    


Read more on:    maimane  |  solly msimanga  |  john steenhui­sen  |  johanesburg  |  anc  |  da
NEXT ON NEWS24X

2 KZN cops charged with murder after shooting 'wrong man'

40 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Zimbabweans in SA protest against 'Mnangagwa and his gangsters'
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, January 15 2019-01-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 