 

ANC KZN delegates want canned congress held within 6 weeks

2018-06-09 15:51

Tshidi Madia in Empangeni

Sihle Zikalala (File, Netwerk24)

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it wants to have another go at holding its elective congress within the next six weeks, provided that its national leadership agrees.

This was announced by provincial task team coordinator Sihle Zikalala who was speaking at a media briefing following the closing of what was initially meant to be an elective congress, which turned into a consultative congress, and eventually abandoned when delegates refused to be address by ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe.

The decision to turn the conference into a consultative session was following a Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling interdicting the elective congress from going ahead.

"Having cleared all the issues raised in court through organisational processes and through the court process we would want to convene a conference," said Zikalala.

He said members were worried about the party not having a fully-fledged leadership in the province ahead of the 2019 general elections.

"Comrades say we have to have a solid structure of the ANC as soon as possible because we have an election campaign therefore we cannot allow this situation to continue as it is," said Zikalala.

The interim structure's coordinator was joined by the convenor of the conference Nocawe Mafu and the convenor of the provincial task team Mike Mabuyakhulu.

Mabuyakhulu told journalists gathered at the University of Zululand that in spite of the frustration and dejection members displayed after hearing their elective conference was barred from going ahead, comrades managed to engage one another.

"Emotions ran high amongst delegates, but we were able to then meet after the adjournment last night, discussed with heads of delegations... and by this morning we started the meeting in a different atmosphere all together," said Mabuyakhulu.

A point which was emphasised by Zikalala was there had been some achievements reached in a bid to unify the province, and in urging ANC KZN members not to regress the gains.

Zikalala also said the ANC would approach the courts on Monday in an attempt to get the matter brought against the political party heard as soon as possible.

