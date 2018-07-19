 

ANC KZN elective conference goes ahead as interdict application fails

2018-07-19 18:25

Christina Pitt and Mxolisi Mngadi

Sihle Zikalala is expected to be re-elected as ANC KZN chairperson. (Netwerk24)

An 11th-hour application to interdict the KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial elective conference was dismissed in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

"It was struck off the roll. The matter was dismissed with costs," provincial task team (PTT) convenor Mike Mabuyakhulu said.

Despite the delay, the highly-anticipated eighth provincial conference is still scheduled to take place from Thursday to Saturday at Durban University of Technology's sports centre, PTT leader Sihle Zikalala confirmed.

Delegates have been registering for the conference at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The 8th provincial conference was supposed to take place last month in Empangeni, but it was interdicted after some disgruntled branches took the party to court hours before it started.

The ANC KZN's provincial executive committee was disbanded earlier this year after the High Court in Pietermaritzburg ruled in September last year that the results of the November 2015 elective conference were unlawful.

ALSO READ: ANC KZN provincial conference delegates must decide on whether they want unity leadership - PTT

Zikalala said on Tuesday that, in the past few weeks, the PTT met regularly with members from the disgruntled branches who took the party to court "and finally agreed on an out-of-court settlement".

"We engaged on different issues that were a stumbling block to the progress of the movement. The issues were resolved to pave the way for the conference. While there may have been certain areas of different interpretation of certain events which is normal for a living organism like the ANC, we are united as ANC cadres in building a strong and united organisation," said Zikalala.

He said the party's National Dispute Resolution Committee (NDRC), led by deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, visited the province and dealt with appeals and grievances from the Lower South Coast, Moses Mabhida and Harry Gwala regions.

"The NDRC remained in the province until all appeals and grievances were adequately addressed," said Zikalala.

Meanwhile, members of the eThekwini Region, which is the biggest region of the ANC, have not yet registered for the conference. They are still consulting at the parking bays outside the stadium.

A member who asked not to be named said more regions were still on their way to register.

