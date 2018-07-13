 

ANC KZN leaders sign agreement with disgruntled members, set new date for provincial conference

2018-07-13 15:01

Tshidi Madia

Mike Mabuyakhulu (File, City Press)

Mike Mabuyakhulu (File, City Press)

The ANC provincial task team (PTT) in KwaZulu-Natal has reached an agreement with disgruntled members that will see the withdrawal of a court application which barred its elective confeence from going ahead.

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg granted a last-minute interdict against the much-anticipated provincial conference last month when party members from the Harry Gwala, Moses Mabhida and Lower South Coast regions complained over processes leading up to the event.

They claimed there had been a manipulation of these processes, as well as gatekeeping, at branch general meetings.

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC conference was first turned into a consultative conference, then completely abandoned after delegates refused to be addressed by the ANC's national chairperson Gwede Mantashe.

Memorandum

In a memorandum from the PTT's coordinator, Sihle Zikalala, which News24 has seen, members have been told that the task team has decided that the conference will go ahead from July 19 to 21. Delegates at the aborted conference had wanted it to take place this weekend.

PTT convenor Michael "Mike" Mabuyakhulu confirmed the dates to News24 and said an agreement had been reached between leaders in the province and members who were "unhappy" about particular issues.

"We signed an agreement with our members. It's not disgruntled members, they are our members who were unhappy with certain things before the conference sat," Mabuyakhulu said of the deal signed on Thursday.

"We have agreed about the issues of concern, reached consensus on all those issues, we have an action plan dealing with those issues.

"We as an organisation are happy in the manner in which the outcomes of our discussions have gone," he added.

Court battle

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal was embroiled in a court battle which saw a provincial executive committee dissolved by the same court in the lead-up to the party's 54th national elective conference last year.

This week, ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, who also heads up the party's national dispute resolution committee, told News24 that she felt the province was ready for its elective conference.

She also said that, in retrospect, it was a good thing that it had not go ahead as planned last month, as it had allowed the province to rebuild and to regain confidence, which was lost through the manipulation of processes.

