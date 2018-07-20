ANC KZN to engage with members who tried to interdict the provincial conference

ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial task team coordinator Sihle Zikalala has said it will engage with the group of party members who tried to interdict the current provincial conference at the eleventh hour on Thursday.

"We were not aware of these issues (their grievances) up until they were taken to court, but we will sit, analyse, get a proper report and engage with these people because it is important that we address all of these issues in a manner that enhances unity without compromising the constitution and the functions of the organisation," Zikalala said to journalists on Friday.

The disgruntled members from the Moses Mabhida and Lower South Coast regions applied for an urgent interdict at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, but the matter was dismissed with costs.

Zikalala did not share what the disgruntled members' grievances were.

He said unity was still possible in the province despite the members' actions.

"Some people will not feel comfortable and take issues to court, but we who are here as delegates have high spirits and the mood of the conference is quite positive," he said.

Problems must be 'addressed internally'

Zikalala said he agreed with the call for political education in KwaZulu-Natal made by ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Nocawe Mafu and the party's secretary general Ace Magashule.

"Political education is quite important and I concur with comrade [Mafu] that we need to intensify political education and ensure all of the issues that are a problem are addressed internally. But members of the ANC should also be conscious of any action they take and that's what the political education will teach them. Political consciousness goes with the level of being politicised," said Zikalala.

He said day two of the conference would start with a closed session to deal with verifying credentials.

"After that we will proceed to an open session where we will deal with the nomination for the leadership, starting with the officials. Thereafter we will get messages of support from the alliance and then we will get the presentation on the election strategy on the programme of the campaign plan from the head of the elections Fikile Mbalula," said Zikalala.

Zikalala emphasised that the elective conference was not only very important for consolidating the unity of the organisation, "but also to ensure that all structures are fully functional, and we believe that the conference will go smoothly and achieve the purpose of unifying the movement".

On Thursday night Magashule lambasted "counter revolutionaries" who took the ANC to court when he officially opened the conference.

"Is it because you are funded by counter revolutionaries? Who is giving you money? Who pays your senior counsel? Should we conclude it is those people who want to derail the organisation? The enemy of the revolution is among you," he said.

He asked members to "toe the line" when the highest structure of the ANC, the NEC, has spoken.