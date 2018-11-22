ANC lauds 'historic' appointment of Prof Tawana Kupe as UP vice-chancellor

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has congratulated Professor Tawana Kupe "on his historic appointment as the first black vice-chancellor and principal of the University of Pretoria (UP) in over 100 years" and wished him success in his new role.

UP announced Kupe's appointment on Wednesday. This follows the resignation of Professor Cheryl de la Rey, who will take up the position of vice-chancellor of the University of Canterbury in New Zealand.

"As a province that boasts [the] most institutions of higher learning, we view this appointment as a critical development in the journey of transforming our institutions of higher learning to be more inclusive, more responsive to the socio-economic challenges that besets South Africa and to play a greater role in our country's developmental agenda," ANC Gauteng spokesperson Tasneem Motara said in a statement.

Kupe is currently the vice-principal of the University of the Witwatersrand, responsible for the daily running of the university and the co-ordination of operations across all executive portfolios.

Prior to this appointment, he held the rotating vice-principal post for one year and also served as the deputy vice-chancellor for advancement, human resources and transformation from January 2013, UP said.

Before joining Wits, Kupe lectured at Rhodes University between 1999 and 2001, and briefly acted as the head of the Department of Journalism and Media Studies. He joined Rhodes from the University of Zimbabwe, where he worked in various academic capacities from 1988, including as chairperson of the Department of English, Media and Communication Studies.

Kupe holds a BA Honours degree and Master's in English from the University of Zimbabwe, as well as a DPhil in Media Studies from the University of Oslo in Norway.

Motara said Kupe's appointment "comes at a time when the role of institutions of higher learning within the broad developmental agenda has been the subject of intense deliberations".

"We have no doubt that given his vast experience in the sector and his appreciation of the unique challenges that confront our country he will be able to make a meaningful contribution to the transformation of the higher education sector."