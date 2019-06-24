ANC lays criminal charge against Steve Hofmeyr for 'death threat' aimed at Zindzi Mandela, Van Damme

Criminal charges have been laid by the ANC against controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr for his Twitter "death threat" aimed at South African Ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela and DA MP Phumzile Van Damme.



On Monday, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe reported him for crimen injuria and incitement at the Johannesburg Central police station after Hofmeyr last week tweeted: "Dear @zilevandamme and @ZindziMandela I'm a South African tax-paying citizen. Effectively, I AM your boss. You WILL jump when I say so and you WILL ask how high. And when you come to take our lives&land, you WILL die. Our contract is that simple. And don't you forget it."

He followed this up with another tweet on Monday.

Mabe said the ANC subscribed to the rule of law and "presided over a Constitution that protects life".

"We will make sure where there are instances or incidences where individuals - regardless of their standing in society - seek to put the lives of others under threat, we will report it to the relevant authorities," he said.

The ANC slammed Hofmeyr's comments last week, labelling them "racist and inhumane rants" that smacked of "barbarism, white supremacy and toxic masculinity".

It said the charge would be laid on behalf of Mandela who recently trended on Twitter following a series of tweets from her account aimed at "apartheid apologists" and "land thieves".

Mandela tweeted: "Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs."

"Whilst I wine and dine here ... wondering how the world of shivering land thieves is doing #OurLand," was another of her late-night tweets.

The unapologetic ambassador then took on social media users who disagreed with her view on the land debate.

On Monday, Mabe said the question of land was an emotive issue.

"We are confident that the process our National Assembly is undertaking to look at the amendment of Section 25 is a very responsible action. There is an ad hoc committee set up in Parliament to deal exactly with that," he added.

"No one has the right to make irresponsible and reckless statements on top of the efforts that are being undertaken even by our National Assembly to make sure that we ultimately deal with the issue of the expropriation of land without compensation using the available legal instruments."

Former president Thabo Mbeki was among those who reportedly called for action to be taken against Mandela, News24 reported on Monday.

Mabe said the ANC was aware that the ambassador's statements could have caused unhappiness.

"But even with that, no one has a right to say that they are going to kill us. It doesn't matter whether they are white or black, they don’t have that right. We in the ANC as a responsible organisation are always going to act to protect the rights of others," he said.

Van Damme was also included because "the Constitution of this country protects her as well", Mabe added.

The DA MP last week told News24 that she was "talking to lawyers to formulate a proper affidavit", whereafter she would lay charges against Hofmeyr.

The singer appeared to take aim at Van Damme after she punched a man at the V&A Waterfront on Tuesday after he allegedly came into her space and told her "voetsek you black", before throwing her phone on the ground.

The incident took place after an altercation with a woman and her family in a queue at one of the establishment's supermarkets.

Waterfront spokesperson Donald Kau has since apologised for the incident and how it was handled.