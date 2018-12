Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali has taken a veiled swipe at the governing ANC over state capture, stubborn unemployment and a broken healthcare system.



He was speaking during a memorial service for ANC veteran Khabisi Mosunkutu on Friday in Pimville, Soweto.



Mosunkutu, 68, who served under several portfolios as an MEC in Gauteng, died on December 24 after a long illness.

Ntshalintshali remembered him for his role in the formation of Cosatu and the United Democratic Front.

"He was ... there during the formation of Cosatu. When doing these things there was no price. He did that for his love of his people."



Trade unionists are not exposed in corruption and tender scandals, he claimed.



"He will rest in peace because we all know that his name won't be mentioned in the Zondo commission [of inquiry into state capture]," said Ntshalintshali.



"When he arrives in heaven and is asked by former ANC leaders how things are in South Africa, he must reply that unemployment is rife, the Zondo commission is revealing the truths, our health system has collapsed, Bafana Bafana are failing to qualify for the World Cup".



Ntshalintshali also mentioned one positive factor that Mosunkutu should mention, noting that "Banyana Banyana will be playing in the World Cup next year".



Mosunkutu's provincial official funeral is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 3, in Soweto.

Additional reporting by Ntwaagae Seleka

