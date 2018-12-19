ANC man arrested for allegedly selling RDP houses

A senior official from the Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme municipality in Mpumalanga is expected to apply for bail in the Amersfoort Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after he was arrested for allegedly selling RDP houses.

ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete confirmed that their chief whip of the municipality, 41-year-old Obed Thulani Shabangu, was in custody.

"We can confirm that our councillor has been arrested for allegedly selling RDP houses. For now, those are just allegations. As the ANC, we are mandated by the 54th National Congress to restore public confidence. We want to fight crime and corruption.

"We appeal to law enforcement agencies to take charge and investigate the matter. The allegations against our councillor are very serious. RDP houses are meant for the poor of the poorest. Stealing an RDP house meant for poor is to deprive them of their right to housing," Legoete said.

He added that, if the allegations were found to be true, "the full might of the law must apply".

"The ANC can't be associated with corrupt officials. We want to set an example. These people, if they are found guilty, must go and rust in jail. This party is associated with gallant heroes and heroines who served the party with dignity. We can't allow their contribution to be tarnished. Everybody who brings the party into disrepute will be dismissed," he said.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Gerald Sedibe said: "His appearance follows an investigation that is underway after cases of corruption were opened against him in November 2017 for allegedly selling RDP houses. The docket was taken to the Public Prosecutor for a decision and it came back recently with an instruction that he must be charged."



Police have made an appeal to people who may have information that could help with the investigation to contact their local police station.