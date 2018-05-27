ANC man shot dead in KZN, but motive unclear

What To Read Next

An ANC member in Umzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal has been shot dead.

It's not clear whether the motive for the murder of Nkosikhona Maxhakaza was political.

The ANC's Harry Gwala Region Secretary Sindi Msomi said the incident happened on Saturday night.

"We heard that he was getting to his home and he was shot nearby his home," Msomi said.

"No one has been arrested."

She said that Maxhakaza used to be an active ANC member but had not been so for some time, since he began working as a community development worker.

As a result, the party was "not sure" whether he had been targeted for political reasons.

Comment from the police was not immediately available.

There have been a spate of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal recently, with President Cyril Ramaphosa calling for an end to the violence.

He said the ANC leadership was particularly concerned with the number of deaths in the Moses Mabhida region, where 14 people have been killed since 2017.

Political killings in KwaZulu-Natal have shot up to more than 100 since 2014.

The recent spate of killings comes as regional conferences take place in the province.

