ANC mourns passing of Mirriam Stofile

The African National Congress has lauded the struggle efforts of Mama Mirriam Stofile, 97, who died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Mama Stofile, mother of the late Reverend Makhenkesi Stofile, "had been sick for a while before she passed away.

"She is one of the heroines who selflessly gave of her two sons to the congress movement, comrades Makhenkesi and Mike, to the struggle for liberation of our people during the unrelenting and violent Apartheid regime rule in this country."

Mabe said she had been part of the early rumblings of the struggle.

"She shaped their fearless acts of heroism in advocating for the freedom of the black people. The African National Congress wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to relatives, friends and the entire Stofile family."



