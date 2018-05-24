 

ANC mourns passing of Mirriam Stofile

2018-05-24 09:48

Kaveel Singh

ANC Flag. (Gallo Images, File)

ANC Flag. (Gallo Images, File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The African National Congress has lauded the struggle efforts of Mama Mirriam Stofile, 97, who died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Mama Stofile, mother of the late Reverend Makhenkesi Stofile, "had been sick for a while before she passed away.

"She is one of the heroines who selflessly gave of her two sons to the congress movement, comrades Makhenkesi and Mike, to the struggle for liberation of our people during the unrelenting and violent Apartheid regime rule in this country."

Mabe said she had been part of the early rumblings of the struggle.

"She shaped their fearless acts of heroism in advocating for the freedom of the black people. The African National Congress wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to relatives, friends and the entire Stofile family."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  mirriam stofile

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Shut up, you idiot, k*****' - teacher allegedly tells 7-year-old pupil

2018-05-24 08:33

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police fire rubber bullets at angry Parkwood land protesters
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 23 2018-05-23 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 