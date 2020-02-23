 

ANC MP safe after hijacking ordeal

2020-02-23 11:18

Azarrah Karrim

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC in Gauteng has confirmed that MP Judith Tshabalala is back home safe after being hijacked on Saturday night.

According to crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee, Tshabalala was taken hostage in Sebokeng on Saturday night while driving a Range Rover Evoque.

According to ANC Gauteng spokesperson, Bones Modise, Tshabalala was found unharmed.

"We can confirm that she was hijacked, she has been found and she was not harmed.

"She is at home now, unfortunately her phone and personal belongings were taken when the car was taken," Modise told News24.

While details are still sketchy, Modise said the case has been opened with police.

"As soon as everything has been sorted we will then have a small report."




Read more on:    anc  |  judith tshabalala  |  bones modise  |  yusuf abramjee  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

NHI hearings: Tshwane residents rally behind Bill but express public healthcare challenges

2020-02-22 21:10

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'We are not protected as you are Mr President - our children are doing the dying’
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto winner scores R320K 2020-02-22 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 