 

ANC NEC refers VBS matter to NWC, reiterates support for state capture inquiry

2018-11-04 17:49

Tshidi Madia

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule. (Photo by Gallo)

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has tasked its national working committee (NWC) with paving the way forward on the VBS scandal.

Some of the party’s officials in Limpopo, including the deputy provincial chairperson Florence Radzilani and treasurer Danny Msiza, were implicated in a damning report by Advocate Terry Motau and law firm Werksmans attorneys, which looked into the collapse of the mutual bank.

The ANC’s integrity commission recommended last week that its members implicated in the scandal step down.

READ: VBS scandal: DA accuses ANC Limpopo councillors of protecting those implicated

"The NEC affirms its dismay with the impact of the VBS issues on the lives of ordinary people across the country, but especially in Limpopo and Vhembe, and restated its position that those found guilty of wrong doing must face the wrath of the law," said ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule.

In a statement released on Sunday following a special NEC meeting, Magashule said that the NEC acknowledged the work done by the integrity commission and referred it to the NWC.

The NEC was expected to adopt the integrity commission’s work, thus suspending its members. However, it has placed responsibility for this with the NWC.

The ANC’s highest decision-making body also discussed the commission of inquiry into state capture, affirming its support for the commission.

Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene stepped down following his admission during testimony that he met with the controversial Gupta family.

READ: SARB, Treasury caught on late to illegal VBS deposits - Nene

The family at the center of state capture allegations was accused of having undue influence over former president Jacob Zuma, his executive and state-owned enterprises.

It’s widely believed the family used their position to loot from state coffers.

"The ANC is cooperating with the commission, it has encouraged its members to work with the commission," said Magashule.

"[The] NEC reaffirmed its support for the Zondo Commission on State Capture, to uncover the truth and prevent this blight on our history from happening again," continued the ANC leader.

He said the ANC was currently preparing to make submissions over its meetings with some of the country’s big banks. It met with some of the large banks when a decision was made to stop doing business with Gupta-linked businesses last year.

"The ANC is making its first submission on the meeting with banks and will continue to cooperate with the Commission on these and other issues," said Magashule.

