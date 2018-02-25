ANC NEC to meet for first time post-Zuma

Johannesburg - The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) is expected to meet in Irene, Gauteng on Sunday and Monday in the wake of the resignation of Jacob Zuma as president, and the subsequent election of Cyril Ramaphosa.

After the drawn out departure of Zuma via a "recall", and the installation of Ramaphosa as president, the next step is believed to be the selection of the country's deputy president.

Zuma resigned late on Wednesday, February 14. Ramaphosa was elected on February 15, and delivered his maiden State of the Nation Address the day after.

There is speculation that the deputy president post could be filled either by the ANC's deputy president David Mabuza, who is the Premier of Mpumalanga, or Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, while Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor has also been touted.

There is also an expectation that Ramaphosa will soon use his presidential prerogative to reshuffle the Cabinet and appoint new ministers.

According to section 91 of the Constitution, the president of the republic elects the deputy president, ministers, and assigns their functions. He or she may also dismiss them.

During his public morning walks and at a charity golf event he would not be drawn on the question, feigning deafness, and opting to smile and pose for selfies instead.

An NEC member told News24 that the ANC's weekend meeting also had to look at the establishment of sub-committees, the deployment of NEC members to the different provinces, and preparations for next weekend's first registration weekend for the 2019 general elections.



