 

ANC Nelson Mandela Bay REC disbanded, members vow to appeal

2018-10-23 22:31

Nosipiwo Manona, Correspondent

(Gallo Images)

(Gallo Images)

Disgruntled ANC Nelson Mandela Bay regional executive committee (REC) members have vowed to stand their ground after the committee's disbandment was announced on Tuesday morning.

The provincial executive committee of the ANC in the Eastern Cape made the decision to disband the committee in what was termed an ordinary meeting held on Monday at Fort Calata House in King William's Town.

Regional spokesperson Simphiwe Madlavu said they would appeal all decisions regarding the region.

"We will definitely appeal this decision. When Luthuli House opens for business tomorrow, our letter of appeal will have been served," said Madlavu.

"Tonight, we are meeting with our structures to give them a report back."

He said after the meeting that they would draft and then deliver the letters of appeal to the national executive committee (NEC).

The ANC in the province denied rumours of disbanding the Nelson Mandela REC about three weeks ago.

A week later, a group of ward members took over the ANC's regional offices, Florence Matomela House.

For three days the staff was instructed to stay at home, as they sang songs retaliating claims of a looming disbandment.

On Tuesday, ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi cited several reasons for disbanding the cash-strapped REC.

He said the region was unable to convene a duly constituted regional general council to fill the vacant position of the regional chairperson due to its failure to meet the 70% threshold of branches in good standing.

"There is a significant decline of membership in the regions, as per the most recent membership audit," Ngcukaitobi said, adding that election campaigning in the region has been moving at a snail's pace and with very few of the Nelson Mandela Bay REC members actively participating.

"A considerable amount of support has been given to the Nelson Mandela REC, but this has not yielded any results and the situation in the region is not getting better," he said.

"The [provincial executive committee] in this regard cautiously resolved to dissolve the Nelson Mandela REC and establish the regional task team (RTT) that will co-ordinate the work of the organisation and take the region to its regional conference post the 2019 general elections."

Ngcukaitobi has denied knowledge of a list making rounds, with the names of Mlungisi Johnson and Mcebisi Jonas as some of the key members who will form part of the RTT.

Unconfirmed allegations have also placed two former executive mayors of Nelson Mandela Bay on the list.

Ngcukaitobi shrugged off the contents of the list, saying it was only the wish list of the people on the ground.

