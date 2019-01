The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West could be excluded from the party’s National List Conference this weekend, eNCA reported.

This is after the province postponed its list conference once again which was scheduled for Wednesday.

The initial list conference which was meant to take place in December was postponed after it was marred by violence, leaving some delegates injured.

Some members claimed that the provincial task team had manipulated the list, and that branch representation was rigged.

The ANC meets in Durban this weekend, ahead of its January 8 celebrations, to conclude which members will be nominated to represent the party in parliament and provincial legislatures posts after the national general elections, which are expected to take place in May.

The ANC has held successful list conferences across the country in all provinces except the North West.

The ANC's Western Cape’s second bite at a list conference is also done and dusted, but the conference left more problems after the initial run-off was marred by allegations of corruption, Cape Argus reported.

In December, the list conference was nullified by the National Executive Committee and a rerun was ordered by secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Several sources, who spoke to the paper on condition of anonymity, said that some members who placed high up on the lists were removed and replaced by other factional candidates.

Political parties need to provide names of candidates to the Independent Electoral Commission, before the start of elections, that it would like to occupy posts in the provincial legislatures and the National Assembly.