 

ANC North West PEC back at work and reworking party list

2019-02-13 17:05

Tshidi Madia

Scenes inside the Johannesburg high court after the court ruled that the decision to disband the ANC’s North West PEC was unlawful. Former provincial chairperson Supra Mahumapelo (second from right) attended the court case. (Felix Dlangamandla)

Scenes inside the Johannesburg high court after the court ruled that the decision to disband the ANC’s North West PEC was unlawful. Former provincial chairperson Supra Mahumapelo (second from right) attended the court case. (Felix Dlangamandla)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Supra Mahumapelo's provincial executive committee (PEC) says it had already started meeting with structures and reworking the province's candidate lists when the High Court in Pretoria ordered the ANC to take "immediate" steps to ensure the committee headed by the former premier is put back in office.

On Wednesday Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane ruled in the PEC's favour, granting its application to enforce a judgment she made in Johannesburg last week to reinstate the PEC and to nullify the provincial task team that was established as an interim structure.

She granted the order on what was meant to be the PEC's last day in office. 

She agreed with the explanation of the applicants' legal team that based on a memorandum sent out by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule last year – saying that there should be no conference until after the general elections in May – it would benefit and not harm the party to reinstate the PEC.

READ: Court rules Supra Mahumapelo must occupy office immediately

This means Mahumapelo and his executive can take over key processes, which were previously administered by the now disbanded task team, first established in September.

The list is made up of candidates that the province wants to see serving in provincial legislatures and the National Assembly on behalf of the party. 

It was also one of the issues of contention brought up during numerous court appearances by Mahumapelo and four others challenging the dissolution of their provincial committee by the ANC's national executive committee (NEC).

A jubilant Aaron Motshwana, who is the first applicant in the matter, told News24 the PEC would be meeting on Wednesday evening to finalise processes around the list and that it would submit it to Magashule at ANC headquarters on Thursday.

Task team's list to be considered

He said the PEC had already started working on changing the list in accordance to its own wishes.

"We've been hard at work since the Friday after the 6th, convening PEC meetings, the one today is the third one. We are looking into issues of the list, engaging alliance members, Sanco (South African National Civic Organisation) has already submitted its list and the ANC Youth League is meeting to finalise its own list," said Motshwana.

He said even the now defunct task team had been asked to compile its own candidate list, which will be taken into consideration by the PEC.

"The PTT (provincial task team) was supposed to have sat for their own meeting today, to finalise and to also consider their actions going forward along with an invitation from the PEC," he said.

Motshwana explained that the PEC had extended an olive branch to the task team, saying it had no issues with the structure and was keen to co-opt around 10 to 15 of its members into the PEC.

"It's also a directive from Sunday's meeting that we must work together. It's not that the court's saying they are unlawfully appointed means they are not ANC members, hence we will work with them as long as what is clear is that the PEC is respected," he said.

The PEC is expected to report its progress to the ANC on Thursday, after which Magashule is expected to include some of that information in a report to the special NEC set to take place on Sunday.

Read more on:    anc  |  supra mahumapelo  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Deputy correctional services minister wants to appear before state capture commission

2019-02-13 16:33

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: ANC hails 'selfless leader' Rebecca Kotane as she celebrates 107 years
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kraaifontein 21:38 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Somerset West 21:34 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday 13 February Lottery draw 2019-02-13 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 