 

ANC North West's rival structures agree to work as one after intervention

2019-02-23 21:57

Jeanette Chabalala

(Thapelo Maphakela, Gallo Images, file)

(Thapelo Maphakela, Gallo Images, file)

The ANC North West's provincial executive committee (PEC) and provincial task team (PTT) have agreed to work as a single unit following the intervention of the party's national executive committee (NEC). 

In a statement issued on Saturday, the party said a rapid response team, deployed by the NEC to broker peace between the two groups, met members of both structures to communicate the decision of party bosses. 

The primary mandate of the new, unified "PTT" will be to work on elections in the province.

"The alliance partners will be taken on board and their support will be appreciated," the ANC statement said.

The party said following a "constructive discussion" with members it was agreed that North West premier Job Mokgoro will be allowed to focus on the administration of the province and service delivery. 

Saliva Molapisi will continue to head the provincial elections team as head of elections.

The party stated that the new PTT will be led by Obed Bapela as its convenor, and Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane as the coordinator. 

They will be supported by Malusi Gigaba, Violet Siwela, David Mahlobo and Nkenke Kekana.  

On Monday acting ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete confirmed that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa volunteered to join the efforts to find a political solution in the embattled ANC North West.

The news comes after former ANC provisional chairperson Supra Mahumapelo won two court bids challenging the dissolution of his PEC in August last year, and the establishment of the old PTT in its place. 

ALSO READ: 'I hope all of us can rise above the fray' - Mahumapelo wants to move forward

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg declared the ANC's decision to dissolve Mahumapelo's North West provincial executive committee unlawful.

However, the party has decided to appeal aspects of the ruling.

The two units will thus work together in the interim.

