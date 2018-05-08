 

ANC North West accepts Mahumapelo's resignation with 'apprehension - but great pride'

2018-05-08 22:25

Jan Bornman

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo. (Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo. (Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Embattled North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has "voluntarily" decided to resign, the ANC in the North West confirmed on Tuesday.

There have been violent protests in the province's capital Mahikeng and other towns through the province over the past month as pressure mounted on him to vacate his position.

Acting provincial secretary Susan Dantjie confirmed in a statement that the party accepted Mahumapelo's resignation "with a sense [of] apprehension – but great pride".

"As an organisation, we will forever be appreciative and learn from his emphatic, principled but simple approach to issues," Dantjie said.

"In his 35 years of revolutionary activism in the ANC, he has mastered the art of remaining simple and humble at all times, despite sustained concocted attacks against him by some friends and comrades."

READ: 'Packing my bags and going home from tomorrow,' says Supra Mahumapelo

She said the party was confident he would continue his movement in whatever new role he was deployed to.

"We urge him to remain steadfast in what he believes are the necessary tasks of executing the revolution," she said.

Dantjie added that the ANC still believed "in Cde (comrade) Supra's innocence until he's proven otherwise" and commended him for putting the interests of the province and its people before his own.

"Continue leading us on an exemplary role in society as you have done for so many years."

Earlier, News24 asked Mahumapelo if reports that he would be stepping down on Wednesday were true. He responded: "Packing my bags and going home from tomorrow."

His detractors have called for his entire provincial executive committee to also be disbanded.

Pressure mounted on Mahumapelo to vacate his office after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed an inter-ministerial task team to investigate the unfolding crisis. He has already placed the health department under national administration.  

Ramaphosa was expected to receive a report from the inter-ministerial team, led by minister in the Presidency Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, this week.

Read more on:    anc  |  supra mahumapelo

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

R4.5m damage to Metrorail train that caught fire in Jhb

2018-05-08 21:38

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:52 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 16:12 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, May 8 2018-05-08 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 