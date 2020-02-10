 

ANC NWC meets, rejects ANCYL co-ordinator's resignation

2020-02-10 22:59

Sesona Ngqakamba

Thandi Mahambehlala and Sibongile Besani. (Lizeka Tandwa, News24)

Thandi Mahambehlala and Sibongile Besani. (Lizeka Tandwa, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC's national working committee (NWC) has rejected the resignation of ANC Youth League (ANCYL) national task team co-ordinator Sibongile Besani from the structure. 

Besani resigned last week after calling out the task team for issuing a statement, which criticised the courts for issuing a warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma, in his name, News24 reported.

The task team was appointed last year to help prepare the ANCYL for its upcoming 26th national conference. 

In the statement, which Besani had distanced himself from, it said it was disgusted that the KwaZulu-Natal High Court had acceded to the request of a prosecutor to issue a warrant of arrest for Zuma after he was a no-show at the proceedings in Pietermaritzburg. 

EXPLAINER | Jacob Zuma will not be arrested yet despite warrant being issued

Stating his reasons for resigning, Besani raised issues surrounding audit processes ahead of the ANCYL's upcoming conference and statements being published in his name without his knowledge.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, in a statement, said the NWC, which met on Monday at the party's head offices at Luthuli House, had reflected on Besani's resignation and unanimously rejected it. 

"Comrade Sibongile Besani is therefore expected, and with immediate effect, to continue as the task team co-ordinator."

Magashule added the NWC had also called on members and structures of the league throughout the country to adhere to maximum discipline and focus their energies constructively on the task at hand of rebuilding the structure.

He said the NWC also directed that going forward, all public statements by the ANCYL should be compliant with acceptable and established organisational protocols.

Read more on:    ancyl  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA gives George mayor 48 hours to resign

2020-02-10 22:35

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Water billows from overflowing waterfall in Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town CBD 19:31 PM
Road name: Darling Street

Cape Town 18:38 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Record 37 people cash in on Daily Lotto! 2020-02-10 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 