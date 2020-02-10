ANC NWC meets, rejects ANCYL co-ordinator's resignation

The ANC's national working committee (NWC) has rejected the resignation of ANC Youth League (ANCYL) national task team co-ordinator Sibongile Besani from the structure.



Besani resigned last week after calling out the task team for issuing a statement, which criticised the courts for issuing a warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma, in his name, News24 reported.

The task team was appointed last year to help prepare the ANCYL for its upcoming 26th national conference.

In the statement, which Besani had distanced himself from, it said it was disgusted that the KwaZulu-Natal High Court had acceded to the request of a prosecutor to issue a warrant of arrest for Zuma after he was a no-show at the proceedings in Pietermaritzburg.

Stating his reasons for resigning, Besani raised issues surrounding audit processes ahead of the ANCYL's upcoming conference and statements being published in his name without his knowledge.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, in a statement, said the NWC, which met on Monday at the party's head offices at Luthuli House, had reflected on Besani's resignation and unanimously rejected it.

"Comrade Sibongile Besani is therefore expected, and with immediate effect, to continue as the task team co-ordinator."

Magashule added the NWC had also called on members and structures of the league throughout the country to adhere to maximum discipline and focus their energies constructively on the task at hand of rebuilding the structure.

He said the NWC also directed that going forward, all public statements by the ANCYL should be compliant with acceptable and established organisational protocols.