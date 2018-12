Senior ANC officials in the Abaqulusi Local Municipality have been arrested after allegedly offering a DA councillor a R20 000 bribe and a job.

The three officials, who will be appearing in the Vryheid Magistrate's Court on Friday, were busted after the councillor alerted the Hawks who conducted a sting operation in Vryheid.

The three met with the councillor and allegedly paid her R20 000 in cash with Hawks officials apparently monitoring the entire transaction.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed that investigative unit had received information "about the corruption activities concerning the bribe".

He said he could not share more information as the matter was still at a sensitive stage.



DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango heaped praise on his councillor. He said the councillor tipped off senior party officials who resolved to call in the authorities.

'Great work' by the Hawks

"It was R20 000 cash. They also offered the councillor a job if they were fired by the DA."

He said ignoring the bribe would not have been enough.

"The councillor could have just said no and walked away. But these individuals would have simply bribed someone else. We put a stop to it."

He commended the Hawks who he said "did great work" and "were right there" during the sting.

"They were very professional and calm. I must also commend the councillor. In this day and age people are very tempted, but this community leader stepped up and did the right thing."

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu described the incident as unfortunate.

"At this stage we do not have a lot of details, but we are trying to establish what happened. However, we support the rule of law. These are allegations and they are at a very early stage."