ANC on claims against Mahumapelo - Bring allegations to authorities

Allegations against ANC MP and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo must be "ventilated through a court of law", ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe told broadcaster eNCA on Monday.

This after allegations emerged on Sunday that Mahumapelo was linked to the 2015 murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana.

Sunday World reported he and former Rustenburg mayor Matthew Wolmarans, who is also an MP, offered R10m to assassins to kill Bozwana. According to the paper, that information was contained in an affidavit filed by a gang member, who is now a state witness, in May 2016. The witness reportedly led the police to other suspects in connection with the hit on Bozwana.

Mahumapelo denied the allegations, saying it was "complete fabricated lies" made against him by some within the ANC since he assumed the role of premier, News24 reported.

"The allegations are part of a plan to destroy me in all forms of my existence by some ANC members," he said, adding he would elaborate on this claim at a later stage.

He insisted this was part of a plan to silence him from sharing his views on wrongdoings in the ANC and being an activist for the governing party.

Speaking to eNCA, Mabe said: "It would be difficult to determine the fate of comrades on allegations.

"Imagine if the ANC was to react every time there are allegations out in the public. We can't do that. I mean, people do have rights."

Mabe encouraged people with information, such as those purported in the allegations, to report it to the authorities.

Meanwhile, Cope has called on the police to arrest Mahumapelo.

"After arresting Mahomapelo [sic], the police must also up their game and arrest all those who are allegedly behind political murders in the country," read a statement from spokesperson Dennis Bloem.

"There is quite a big number of unsolved murders, most of which point to prominent political individuals in the country.

"Unless these are solved, the people of South Africa will find it hard to retain their trust in our law enforcement agencies."

Former political party BLF claimed "white monopoly capital" was behind the re-emergence of the allegations in an attempt to distract from the attention the money President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign had received in his successful bid for the ANC presidency in 2017.

"These evil forces of the WMC [Stellenbosch mafia] bought themselves a whole president now they are silencing the truth."We also see and denounce the silencing of those who speak up, like Supra Mahumapelo, with smear campaigns - involving propaganda, fake news and disinformation - in a manner similar to the dirty tactics of Stratcom," read the statement from BLF deputy president Zanele Lwana.

Bozwana was the chairperson of the North West Business Forum. At the time, members of the forum believed a hit was ordered on Bozwana to silence him because he spoke out against corruption and the alleged blacklisting of some companies by the provincial government at that time headed by Mahumapelo as premier, News24 reported previously.

Bozwana died in hospital after he and a female companion, Mpho Baloyi, were shot at while sitting in a yellow Renault Clio in Pretoria in October 2015.

Baloyi was behind the wheel. They were stationary at a traffic light on the N1 Garsfontein off-ramp when a BMW M3 pulled up next to them. A man got out and opened fire. Bozwana, 43, was hit at least nine times. Baloyi was shot twice and survived.

Four men are currently standing trial for the murder.

- Compiled by Jan Gerber